The Crown Season 6 captures the moment when Prince William is believed to have ‘fallen’ for Kate Middleton when she appeared at a fashion show whilst at university

Meg Bellamy playing Kate Middleton in the infamous 'catwalk moment.' Photograph courtesy of Justin Downing/Netflix

It has long been speculated that the moment Prince William was first captivated by Catherine, Princess of Wales, then Kate Middleton, was when she took to the catwalk at a fashion show in 2002 wearing a sheer strapless design by fellow student Charlotte Todd. According to Harper’s Bazaar “The dress reportedly only cost £30 to make but was sold at auction for almost £80,000 in 2011. According to Todd, the dress was originally intended to be a skirt.”

In The Crown Season Six Part Two, Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, is seen wearing a very similar dress to the one worn by Kate. Prince William and Kate were both students at St Andrews University and when the couple became engaged, the now Prince of Wales told Tom Bradby of ITV News that “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there but we ended up being friends for a while.”

Prince William went on to say “That was a good foundation. I do genuinely believe now that being friends with (each other) is a massive advantage.” Although the couple did have a break in their relationship, Catherine revealed in their engagement interview with Tom Bradby that “I at the time wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.” She also revealed that “You find out things about yourself that you hadn’t realised- I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger- and I really valued that time for me, as well.”

When is The Crown Season 6 Part Two released?

The Crown Season 6 Part Two is released on Netflix on December 14, 2023.

Who is Meg Bellamy who plays Kate Middleton?

Actress Meg Bellamy recently revealed that she was working at Legoland when she discovered she had landed the part of Kate Middleton. She told The Sunday Times that “I felt my phone ringing in my pocket and knew it was Kate (Bone) because I’d been expecting her call for days… She went on to say that “Eventually I got out of my costume and rushed to the delivery parking lot, which is quite scuzzy, all the delivery lorries are beeping and reversing in, to phone her back…

“And I’m on the kerb, trying to hear her. It was not glamorous. Then I had to go back into Legoland and deal with customer complaints like nothing had happened.”

