As King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales have been named as the alleged royals at the centre of a racism row, Catherine steps out in tantalising teal at the Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton has followed in Princess Diana's footsteps by using fashion to divert attention away from negative press. Picture: Getty

As expected, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped out in style to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The unofficial royal motto is of course ‘never complain, never explain’ and combined with her late mother in law’s ability to use fashion to distract from a media storm, Catherine made sure everyone was talking about her Safiyaa gown rather than the royal racism row.

Catherine and King Charles have been identified as the royals named in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame and are at the centre of a scandal involving alleged comments about the colour of Prince Archie’s skin. Whilst the fallout from the ‘scandal’ continues, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wowed in a Safiyaa teal dress which she accessorised with matching court shoes.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the label Safiyaa, it was founded by Daniela Karnuts in 2011. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is not the only high profile name who has worn the label. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex wore a red Safiyaa dress for the Mountbatten Music Festival in London. Penny Mordaunt also stole the show at King Charles’s coronation in a teal Roni Safiyaa dress, the gown was then shown alongside other ceremonial outfits after the event.

Now back to Catherine. Stepping out in a stunning dress is of course nothing new when it comes to the former Kate Middleton. However, she has clearly picked up a trick or two from her late mother in law Princess Diana when it comes to stepping out in a wow outfit, making headlines about her fashion rather than anything else that could be construed as negative press.

Back in 1994 Princess Diana stepped out at the Serpentine Gallery in the most exquisite off the shoulder black dress by Christina Stambolian. According to reports she was originally planning to wear a Valentino dress but instead opted to wear a more figure-hugging outfit on the same date the then Prince Charles acknowledged in a TV documentary that he had been unfaithful. It was labelled the ‘revenge dress and it was exactly that, everybody wanted to photograph Diana and talk about her rather than Charles.