Omid Scobie has launched a scathing attack on Catherine, Princess of Wales, in his book End Game. Photograph by Getty

There are many bombshell revelations in Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, including claims by the 42-year old author that letters between Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and King Charles reveal the two ‘royal racist’ names that allegedly commented on the skin colour of Prince Archie when he was born. One of the most ‘shocking’ claims is that Catherine, Princess of Wales ‘shivers’ when her sister in law’s name is brought up and she ignored 'Meghan’s cries for help'.

Sky News reports: “The book claims the Princess of Wales can be timid and has to be encouraged to take part in engagements. A 'source' says Kate can be 'cold if she doesn’t like someone', with the writer adding, 'This is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about'."

Omid Scobie goes on to say the following regarding Catherine, Princess of Wales: “Advocating for mental health causes- the metal health of mothers, for that matter - but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with.”

Omid Scobie dedicates a whole chapter in Endgame to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and calls her ‘Katie Keen’. Royal commentator Afua Hagan told Vanessa Feltz on TalkTV that Omid gives her the nickname saying she is more or less "a part time royal because of the amount that she does". Adding: "He seems to think she doesn’t do a lot.”

