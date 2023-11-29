Omar Scobie's bombshell new book details the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from the royal family

The book Endgame by Omid Sobie has been pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands after it allegedly named the family member at the centre of a racism row. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

A new book detailing Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from the Royal Family has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after it allegedly named the family member at the centre of a racism row.

'Endgame' by Omid Scobie, which was released today, has reportedly named the member of the Royal Family which questioned "how dark" the skin tone would be of the couple's firstborn child, Prince Archie. The allegation came to light in a 2021 sit-down interview with Oprah in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the talk show host about the alleged interaction.

Meghan, who is mixed race, said that a member of the family had "conversations" with Harry during her pregnancy about "how dark" Archie's skin tone would be when he was born. However, the couple have refused to name the royal who had spoken to him, with Harry saying that he would "never" share more information on the matter.

While royal journalists were reportedly briefed by the Sussexes' office that it was not the late Queen nor her late husband, Prince Phillip, who made the comments, the scandal spread to headlines throughout the world, with the Royal Family accused of racism by some. Buckingham Palace has strongly denied the allegations.

It is not known how the name of the royal at the centre of the row made its way into the Dutch translation of 'Endgame', with Scobie blaming "translation errors" for the copy. Speaking on Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.

“I wrote and edited the English version. There’s never been no version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

