As Omid Scobie’s explosive book Endgame is released on November 28, a look at his private life and the name he called Catherine, Princess of Wales

Omid Scobie's book Endgame came out on November 28, 2023. (Pic:Elle/Omid Scobie/Getty)

Although Omid Scobie is hoping all the attention is on his new book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, the question everybody is keen to know when it comes to Omid’s own personal life is whether he is single or not. He recently gave an interview to The Sunday Times where he revealed that he has his French bulldog, Yoshi, for company, but is ‘hopelessly single.’

As well as his personal life, Omid’s appearance and age has attracted quite a lot of attention. According to The Daily Mail, the 42-year-old “previously claimed in a 2020 interview to have been 32 years old at the time - but journalists looked into the former tabloid reporter and discovered he was in fact 38.”

Omid Scobie whose Endgame book was released on November 28, 2023, has recently come under criticism from Piers Morgan, who described him as "the heavy eyebrowed little weasel who makes his living writing “garbage” about the Royal Family". Omid Scobie was reportedly a ‘friend’ of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’ but it is not known what their relationship is like today.

Did Omid Scobie call Catherine, Princess of Wales, ‘Katie Keen’ in his book?

Omid Scobie has referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales, as ‘Katie Keen’ in his new book, Endgame. In his book he writes: “Where other senior royals are out and about several times a week, meeting people across the length and breadth of the country, Kate has long maintained a smaller work schedule that helped her check off the required royal boxes while saving time for her roles as a mother and a wife.”

What are the bombshell revelations from his book Endgame?

Omid Scobie takes aim at King Charles in his book and wrote that “His ineptitude surrounding the Harry and Meghan saga has effectively turned the couple into the disruptors they were feared to become in the first place.” Omid also looks at the Prince of Wales’s relationship with his father and writes that “Distrust and simmering animosity between father and son are nothing new to their working relationship.”