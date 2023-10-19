It’s never too early to start thinking of your Christmas outfit, celebrity white outfits to inspire you for the festive season

White Christmas fashion outfits are a must for 2023, follow in the footsteps of Kim and Meghan Markle. Photographs by Getty

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Although it is probably too early to say when it comes to the weather, you can most certainly dress for a white Christmas as the colour is most certainly fashionable now and is set to be a big colour for spring/summer 2024. If you need inspiration when it comes to wearing white outfits, look no further than A-list celebrities and royalty.

When Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex recently attended The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit in New York with Prince Harry, she wore a cream/white off the shoulder trouser suit by Altuzarra which she accessorised with heels from the same brand and a vintage choker necklace. She also famously wore an off the shoulder Louis Vuitton white dress in December 2022 when she and Prince Harry received the Ripple of Hope Award, presented by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit organisation.

The choice of colour for Meghan Markle in December 2022 was significant because of course white symbolises peace. I spoke to style expert Charlotte Broadbent after the event who told me that white was the perfect colour choice for Meghan as “the awards were set up to protect and advance equality, justice and rights.”

From Meghan Markle to Coleen Rooney, Coleen chose a white strapless dress to attend the premiere of her new Disney + documentary recently at The Soho Hotel in London. Again, the choice of white subconsciously might have been deliberate to show the world that she was right in staging a sting operation to find out who was leaking stories to The Sun newspaper.

Kim Kardashian is another A-list star who opts for white for important occasions. In April 2023, Kim chose a white bias cut John Galliano slip dress with spaghetti straps to the TIME 100 gala in New York. The pop of white contrasted perfectly with the red carpet and made Kim Kardashian stand out for all the right reasons.

Although the colours red and metallics are normally the go to colours when it comes to Christmas outfits, 2023 should be all about opting for white. And if it doesn't snow, you won't be disappointed becuase you would have made an impact in white when it comes to your outfit.

