It’s thought by fashion experts that the release of the Wonka film will lead to brown clothing, accessories and make-up being the must have items for Autumn/Winter 2023

‘Chocolate Core’ will be the next big, pop culture inspired, trend as we head into autumn and winter 2023, according to fashion experts.

Those in the know about all things jewellery and style predict the chocolate trend will, like so many trends before it, be influenced by a big film release. The film in question, of course, is the much anticipated Wonka film starring Timothee Chalamet which is set for release in December.

The official trailer for the film, which will be released in the UK on 15 December, gives a sneak preview of the mouth-watering, chocolate hued, visual extravaganza that viewers can look forward to - and it’s expected that fans will want to emulate this in all areas of their life, including when it comes to what they wear.

Films have already inspired some of 2023's most popular cores and aesthetic trends so far, including Barbie’s ‘Barbie Core', which followed the hugely successful release of the Barbie movie in July, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid’s ‘Mermaid Core’, which was stimulated by the release of the live action version of the film in May. Those trends encouraged shoppers to buy pink, green, blue or purple items, but that’s all about to change as it’s thought that fashionistas will soon turn their attention to all things brown.

The professionals at Sheffield-based jewellery brand PRYA are now predicting the Wonka film will inspire brown-based aesthetics that look good enough to eat, and that brown clothing, accessory and beauty items will be everywhere as we head into autumn and winter. Personal Stylist Lindsay Edwards told NationalWorld that she believes the shift from the hyped up Barbie pink towards a luxurious Wonka brown, feels a “perfectly timed” and “a natural transition for our wardrobes as we move through autumn towards winter. Brown also offers far more versatility than pink, because it is a neutral colour.”

It's not just PRYA who are predicting 'Chocolate Core' to be the next big thing, however - the evidence is already there in the fashion industry and has been growing for some time. Celebrity influencer Hailey Bieber recently graced the front cover of Vogue Japan in a chocolate ensemble and in Vogue UK's recent Autumn/Winter 2023 round up, the fashion giants included caramel hue knits, deep brown leather, suede brown boots and chocolate coloured coats in their 'must-haves' this season.

'Chocolate Core’ predicted to be the next big film inspired fashion trend for Autumn/Winter 2023. Images by Adobe Photos. Composite image by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg.

When it comes to make-up, there’s been a resurgence of the viral TikTok trend, chocolate coloured ‘Latte make-up’ with 372.6 million views and counting. The trend has swiftly emerged as Gen Z's response to the classic 'bronzed goddess look'. Notably, influential figures like Hailey Bieber have been leading the way with this trend again too. It revolves around a sophisticated interplay of warm brown and nude hues, and the celebrity approval is sure to help the trend gain an even wider following.

The colour brown has been hailed as a new favourite neutral colour since at least 2021, thanks to the endless possibilities it provides and the wide range of shades and hues it encompasses, which mean it will suit any skin colour and can easily be mixed and matched also. Edwards adds: “I always advise my clients to have 50% of their wardrobe made up of neutral colours as they’re the building blocks for creating outfit combinations with ease - accent colours intermix with them so easily. Neutral colours always tend to look much more expensive and luxurious too, plus they’re very timeless tones that just don’t date.”

Many brown shades are often compared to food; think of lighter almond, soft caramel or darker espresso. Rich desserts like mousse, molten lava cake, and dark chocolate fudge are used as inspiration for brown being used in fashion to signify indulgence, sophistication and chicness, especially when worn in its darker shades, according to SisterMag. Juxtaposing the colour’s ruggedness with that sophistication means that you can implement “the earthy colour as a way to contrast sexy silhouettes or ground feminine pieces, resulting in an understated elegance hard to achieve with any other hue”, according to Vogue. No wonder experts are expecting it to maintain its popularity with the ‘Chocolate Core’ trend.