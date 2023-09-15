Watch more videos on Shots!

Gird your loins! It’s news that rom-com film and theatre fans have been waiting for for many years - the Devil Wears Prada musical has finally been confirmed.

Yes, in genuinely groundbreaking news, the 2006 comedy rom-com which has become an all-time favourite is set for the musical treatment - and fans don’t have long to wait as it’s set to hit theatre stages next year. Better yet, it will feature music by Elton John.

But, just what do we know so far about the Devil Wears Prada musical, who is in the cast, and exactly when and where it will be staged? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Devil Wears Prada Musical about?

The musical is based on the smash-hit film The Devil Wears Prada (2006), which was itself based on a best-selling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger (2003). Fans of the book or the film will know that the story follows keen journalist Andrea Sachs, known as Andy to her friends, who takes a job at high end fashion magazine Runway working as an assistant for industry-renowned but difficult editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly because this will open doors for her within the media industry. But, it turns out to be about a lot more than just clothes.

The synopsis on the official Devil Wears Prada Musical website reads: “Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?”

Actresses Meryl Streep (L) and Anne Hathaway were the stars of the Devil Wears Prada film. They are pictured at the premiere in 2006. The story has now been turned into a musical. Photo by Getty Images.

Who is in the Devil Wears Prada Musical cast?

No cast information has yet been released for the musical, however, we do know it will feature an original score by music legend Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, a book by Kate Wetherhead and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray).

We’ll update this article with more details when we have it.

Where can I see the Devil Wears Prada Musical?

The musical will be shown at London’s Dominion Theatre in the capital’s West End.

When can I see the Devil Wears Prada Musical?

The musical will be on stage during October 2024. At the moment, we do not know any more information, such as specific show dates, but we will update this article with more details when we know them.

How can I find out more information about the Devil Wears Prada Musical?

You can find out more information about the musical by signing up to the Devil Wears Prada musical mailing list. You’ll be the first to know when tickets go on sale and also get priority access to tickets. You can also follow the Devil Wears Prada Musical on various social media pages, including Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and Youtube.