Fellow Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Alison Steadman were also in the noughties sitcom

Fat Friends, a classic drama which ran on ITV for four seasons from 2000-2005, is set to return for a film spin-off, with big name cast members expected to reprise their roles.

The series followed a group of friends at a slimming club in Leeds, who consistently refused to follow the Super Slimmers diet.

News of a reprisal follows the death of show writer Kay Mellor who died in May 2022, aged 71. Sharing a tribute to Mellor following her death, series star James Corden wrote on Instagram: “She changed my life when she cast me in Fat Friends on ITV. She saw something in me that no one had before that point. She gave so many people their first chances.”

Whilst stars Ruth Jones and James Corden are now both best known for playing dysfunctional lovers in BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey, an on-screen reunion of the pair will be a boon for their fans.

It has been reported that an early script has been written and production is ready to start, assuming the original cast are willing to return.

Cast of Fat Friends (2000-2005)

Who was in the cast of Fat Friends?

Ruth Jones as Kelly Chadwick

Janet Dibley as Carol McGary

Alison Steadman as Betty Simpson

Gaynor Faye as Lauren Harris

James Corden as Jamie Rymer

Lisa Riley as Rebecca Patterson

Lynda Baron as Norma Patterson

Jonathan Ryland as Kevin Chadwick

Richard Ridings as Alan Ashburn

Kathryn Hunt as Val Lorrimer

Barrie Rutter asDouglas Simpson

David Harewood as Max Robertson

Paul Warriner Paul Thompson

Bill Rodgers as Sid

Josie Lawrence as Julia Fleshman

James Corden and Ruth Jones in 2008 - the pair starred in Fat Friends and Gavin and Stacey together

Who will be in the Fat Friends film cast?

So far, Gaynor Faye, who recently starred in Channel 5 drama The Inheritance, is confirmed to be reprising her role in the film - she told Channel 4’s Packed Lunch: “We're revisiting the characters and it's really exciting. Hopefully we're shooting it next year.”

The rest of the show's main cast, including Jones and Corden, have been approached about repairing their role for the film version, more than two decades after the series first aired.

Though Corden is looking much slimmer now, and has reportedly lost six stone since he was at his heaviest, and he may no longer fit the profile of a ‘fat friend’ he would be one of the most bankable members of the cast should he return.

Is Fat Friends available to stream in the UK?

It was announced in July that BritBox has acquired the rights to Fat Friends, but it is not currently available to watch on the platform. Unfortunately, Fat Friends is not available to watch, stream, rent or buy on any streaming service in the UK.

It is likely that if the film spin-off does come to fruition, the series will be added to ITVX or BritBox ahead of its release. Watch this space for updates on how to watch Fat Friends online.

When is the release date of the Fat Friends film?