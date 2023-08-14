Everything you need to know about Gavin & Stacey themed travelogue Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry ahead of its debut on Gold

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry, a travelogue series reuniting Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, is set to begin on Gold this August.

The series, which features guest appearances from the likes of Russell Tovey, follows Steadman and Lamb as they make the journey from Billericay to Barry (much as their Gavin & Stacey characters used to themselves).

Here’s everything you need to know about Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry ahead of its debut on Gold.

What is it about?

The official synopsis explains that Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry "will see the duo stop off at places that have special meaning to them both. Across three episodes, Alison and Larry will make the 210 mile journey whilst stopping off at beauty spots in the glorious countryside and visiting locations that have an intimate connection to them and Gavin and Stacey.”

"In addition to taking part in activities designed to unleash their inner 'Pam and Mick, they'll get the chance to meet up with old friends from the show along the way."

Who stars in Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry?

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb in Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry (Credit: Aled Llywelyn / UKTV)

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb both appear in the series, as the title suggests. Outside of Gavin & Stacey, where the pair played Stacey’s parents Pam and Mick Shipman, Steadman is best known for appearing in the likes of Life is Sweet and Orphan Black, while Lamb is most recognisable for The Bill and New Tricks.

On their journey, they’re joined by Russell Tovey, who not just appeared in Gavin & Stacey himself but suggested to James Corden that Essex be one half of the show’s locations. Tovey is best known for appearing in the likes of Being Human and Looking, and can next be seen in the upcoming BBC Three sitcom Juice.

Who narrates Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry?

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry is narrated by Joanna Page, who of course played Stacey in Gavin & Stacey.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The series is set to begin on Gold on Monday 14 August at 8pm, with new episodes airing at the same time each week thereafter. You’ll also be able to watch the series online on the UKTV Player.

How many episodes are there?

There are three episodes, each of which are an hour long.

Where was Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry filmed?

As you’d assume from the title, the series was filmed on location in Billericay (in Essex) and Barry (in Wales). The series follows the Gavin & Stacey stars on their journey from one to the other, which takes them through the Cotswolds.

Why should I watch Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry?