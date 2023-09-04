Also starring in the thriller series are GMB presenter Adil Ray and Downton Abbey’s Robert James-Collier

New Channel 5 thriller series The Inheritance features a recognisable cast that includes soap stars, period drama veterans and a presenter turned TV actor.

The series follows three adult siblings, Daniel, Sian, and Chloe, who are left stunned by the death of their father, Dennis, and are shocked further when they learn that he didn’t leave either of them anything in his will.

Instead, Dennis had secretly changed his will, leaving his estate to a mystery woman. The bereft siblings are mortified to learn that not only is all of their father’s money going to this woman, known to them only as Susan, but that she will inherit their family home as well.

But as more dark truths about their father’s life comes to light, the siblings begin to suspect that this woman, who stands to gain so much from their father’s death, may have had a hand in his demise.

The siblings all have their own reasons for needing the money they think they are due, from debt to the pressure of raising a child as a single parent, and all three of them want to prevent Susan from collecting her claim. This is everything you need to know about Channel 5 thriller The Inheritance:

The Inheritance airs on Channel 5

Who is in the cast of The Inheritance?

Jemima Rooper as Chloe

Samantha Bond as Susan

Robert James-Collier as Daniel

Larry Lamb as Dennis

Adil Ray as Pete

Pauline McLynn as The coroner

Rory Fleck Byrne as Nathan

Gaynor Faye as Sian

Kevin Harvey as Glen

Kevin Whately as Michael

Risteard Cooper as DS Morris

Leah Minto as The solicitor

Rocco Cheetham-Karcz as Charlie

Is there a trailer for The Inheritance?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where is The Inheritance filmed?

Filming for the Channel 5 thriller took place in County Kilkenny in south east Ireland, and the village of Inistioge featured throughout the show.

Series star Gaynor Faye, from Leeds, said: “The whole series was filmed in Kilkenny, Ireland which was amazing and I only came home once in the whole shoot. I wanted to discover the beautiful Emerald Isle, so I spent my weekends writing and travelling around, it was magical.

Other projects filmed in Kilkenny include Stanley Kubrick period film Barry Lyndon, comedy drama Breakfast on Pluto, and Martin McDonagh short film Six Shooter.

When is The Inheritance on TV?