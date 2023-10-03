BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim was reportedly Karl Lagerfeld’s last chosen muse for Chanel before he passed away in 2019

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although other leading fashion brands will not agree, without question, Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024 show which is taking place now (at the time of writing) on October 3, 2023, during Paris Fashion Week, will be one of the highlights of the event. BLACKPINK’S Jennie Kim has already been spotted in Paris as she attended band mate Lisa’s final performance at Crazy Horse and reportedly arrived at the cabaret show straight from the airport.

A-list celebrities who attended Lisa’s Crazy Horse cabaret shows included Elvis actor Austlin Butler and supermodel girlfriend Kaia Gerber, rapper Tyga and Spanish pop star Rosalía. Although Jennie Kim was obviously keen to support her bandmate Lisa at Crazy Horse, the main reason why she is in Paris is to attend Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLACKPINK’S Jennie Kim has been the face of Chanel Beauty since 2017 and became a global ambassador for the fashion brand in 2019. Vogue Singapore reported in July 2023 that for her Met gala debut and in honour of Karl Largefeld, “Jennie sifted into a specially recreated dress out of the house’s 1990 archives, holding her own in the maison’s signature codes: of black and white and camellia blooms.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In my opinion, Jennie Kim was one of the best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2023. I loved everything about her vintage Chanel outfit, and adored the opera style gloves. This is not the first time I have loved Jennie Kim in Chanel. In October 2019, she attended the Chanel spring/summer 2020 show and wore faded jeans, a bow top, and purple jacket with bag, of course all Chanel.

I also believe that Jennie Kim completely eclipsed all around her when she wore a bridal-esque Chanel dress for ‘The Idol’ premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The corset style dress, which was designed by Virginie Viard, was from Chanel’s spring 2020 couture show. What made the show particularly memorable was that it was Virginie’s first Chanel show as creative director following the passing of Karl Lagerfeld.

South Korean singer and actress Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

I also adored the white long sleeve mini dress Jennie Kim chose to wear for the autumn/winter 2019 Chanel show. In June 2023, Jennie Kim looked very stylish in a Chanel bonnet and white lace tights that she wore to the Chanel Metiers D’Art show in Tokyo.