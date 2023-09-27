The global appeal of K-Pop group BLACKPINK has been cemented after their performance video sets a new record for K-Pop on YouTube.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the ongoing contractual saga taking place between YG Entertainment and members of K-Pop group BLACKPINK, the management company has been more than proud to share the news that the group have made another milestone in K-Pop history.

The group's ‘How You Like That’ performance video has achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube, once again highlighting BLACPINK’s global popularity and their significant influence in the world of K-pop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also underscores the power of dance as a universal language, as this marks the first dance video from a K-pop act to reach such an incredible view count on the platform, and of course, the TikTok challenge videos that have also accompanied the popularity of the track.

The single has played a pivotal role in BLACKPINK’s historic achievements with their first full album, "The Album.’ It became the first million-selling album by a K-pop girl group, selling 1.2 million copies and the lead single's chart-topping impact extended beyond South Korea, breaking into Billboard's Hot 100 and the UK's Official Singles Top 100. It also secured the second spot on Spotify's global top 50 chart.