Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
David Walliams sues Britain’s Got Talent over leaked rant
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Teenage girl, 15, stabbed to death while on way to school in Croydon
Laurence Fox suspended by GB News after 'vile' Ava Santina comments
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Airline cancels several flights from major UK airport - see full list

BLACKPINK’s How You Like That performance video hits 1.5 billion YouTube views

The global appeal of K-Pop group BLACKPINK has been cemented after their performance video sets a new record for K-Pop on YouTube.

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
40 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Despite the ongoing contractual saga taking place between YG Entertainment and members of K-Pop group BLACKPINK, the management company has been more than proud to share the news that the group have made another milestone in K-Pop history. 

The group's ‘How You Like That’ performance video has achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube, once again highlighting BLACPINK’s global popularity and their significant influence in the world of K-pop. 

It also underscores the power of dance as a universal language, as this marks the first dance video from a K-pop act to reach such an incredible view count on the platform, and of course, the TikTok challenge videos that have also accompanied the popularity of the track.

Most Popular

The single has played a pivotal role in BLACKPINK’s historic achievements with their first full album, "The Album.’ It became the first million-selling album by a K-pop girl group, selling 1.2 million copies and the lead single's chart-topping impact extended beyond South Korea, breaking into Billboard's Hot 100 and the UK's Official Singles Top 100. It also secured the second spot on Spotify's global top 50 chart.

BLACKPINK has consistently pushed the boundaries of the music industry, captivating audiences not only in their home country but also amassing a massive international fanbase known as "Blinks." The YouTube views count only solidifies their status in the pop world, and could be more the reason why some of the members might be reconsidering who they sign with.

Related topics:K-PopYouTubeDance