BLACKPINK’s How You Like That performance video hits 1.5 billion YouTube views
The global appeal of K-Pop group BLACKPINK has been cemented after their performance video sets a new record for K-Pop on YouTube.
Despite the ongoing contractual saga taking place between YG Entertainment and members of K-Pop group BLACKPINK, the management company has been more than proud to share the news that the group have made another milestone in K-Pop history.
The group's ‘How You Like That’ performance video has achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube, once again highlighting BLACPINK’s global popularity and their significant influence in the world of K-pop.
It also underscores the power of dance as a universal language, as this marks the first dance video from a K-pop act to reach such an incredible view count on the platform, and of course, the TikTok challenge videos that have also accompanied the popularity of the track.
The single has played a pivotal role in BLACKPINK’s historic achievements with their first full album, "The Album.’ It became the first million-selling album by a K-pop girl group, selling 1.2 million copies and the lead single's chart-topping impact extended beyond South Korea, breaking into Billboard's Hot 100 and the UK's Official Singles Top 100. It also secured the second spot on Spotify's global top 50 chart.
BLACKPINK has consistently pushed the boundaries of the music industry, captivating audiences not only in their home country but also amassing a massive international fanbase known as "Blinks." The YouTube views count only solidifies their status in the pop world, and could be more the reason why some of the members might be reconsidering who they sign with.