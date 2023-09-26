The K-Pop world is watching on as the drama between YG Entertainment and members of BLACKPINK continues this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ongoing saga between YG Entertainment and members of BLACKPINK continues this week, with rumours suggesting that three of the members are refusing to resign their contract with the management team and instead opting to establish their own solo agencies.

Per Koreaboo, the rumour is that Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa will leave BLACKPINK at the end of their contract with YG Entertainment, leaving Rosé as potentially the only member left who has, it has been implied, signed a new deal with the company. The rumours have had a knock-on effect on the company, with CNBC reporting last week that stock prices in YG Entertainment had dropped due to the ongoing speculation on the K-Pop group's future with the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, some Netizens believe that Rosé has provided a cryptic hint regarding not only her future but the future of BLACKPINK too. Taking to Instagram, Rosé posted a series of photos of herself walking through an underground parking garage, but it was the comment on the post that got people talking. “Great minds think alike wink wink,” she posted, followed by a black love heart.

That led some to speculate that perhaps the remaining members of BLACKPINK might have renegotiated their contracts with YG Entertainment, perhaps allowing more freedom regarding their solo efforts. However, that is solely based on the notion that Rosé has already re-signed with YG Entertainment.

There is, of course, the other idea that perhaps Rosé has indicated that, despite rumours to the contrary, she too might be leaving YG Entertainment to create a solo agency - and if all the members leave YG Entertainment, could there be an interest in picking up the group elsewhere?