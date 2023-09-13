Jungkook keeps going from international strength to international strength thanks to a new interview with lifestyle magazine, Dazed.

The K-Wave continues to make its way to British shores, and this time rather than Jimin appearing in London, it’s another BTS member that is not only making waves in the UK but also making history at the same time.

Jungkook, fresh off winning ‘Song of the Summer’ at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, will be gracing magazine stands this month as the cover star for Dazed UK’s Autumn issue alongside an in-depth interview with the K-Pop musician within the pages of the publication.

The “Seven” singer becomes the first K-Pop soloist to be a cover star for the lifestyle magazine, which was formed in 1991, and now joins other cover stars including Kate Moss, Eminem, Pharell Williams and A$AP Rocky.

Dazed has been known to only feature cover stars they are happy to “co-sign” on, leading to a stronger belief that K-Pop is only months away from a full-blown UK invasion, with that momentum behind the genre nearly reaching critical mass in the country.

What will Jungkook talk about in his interview with Dazed?

Jungkook will feature in the Autumn issue of Dazed (Credit: Campbell Addy/Dazed)

Jungkook talks about his intuition and how he felt an indescribable gut feeling about the success of his debut solo single, "Seven," which was influenced by UK garage music. He mentions that everything related to the song and its video concept went smoothly, and it indeed became a huge hit in the UK and the US.

The BTS star also reflects on his personal growth as an artist and as an individual. He talks about being honest with his emotions and embracing change. He discusses how he used to struggle with self-esteem issues related to what he perceived as laziness but has since learned to accept and appreciate himself for who he is.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the interview is that Jungkook expresses his deep connection with the BTS Army. He mentions how the support and love from fans have had a significant impact on him. He engages with fans through live streams and appreciates their feedback and concern for him.

While Jungkook is uncertain about the specifics of his future image as an artist, he is optimistic and driven to become a better and cooler singer. He acknowledges that he's still exploring and evolving as an artist. He talks about how he has gained self-confidence over time and learned to focus on the present rather than worrying about the future. He sees himself as capable of achieving his goals and is no longer held back by self-doubt.

When will the issue of Dazed featuring Junkook be released?