It was a big night for K-Pop, and no less than four acts earned awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

While Taylor Swift continues her march to be the most successful MTV Video Music Award winner in the history of the event, Netizens I am sure will attest that it was an equally big night for K-Pop - and a history-making moment for some in the process.

BLACKPINK has become the first female group in 24 years to pick up the ‘Group of the Year’ award, breaking a record held by TLC since their win back in 1999. The group is also the first K-Pop girl group and the first Asian girl group to be awarded MTV VMA.

BTS member Jung Kook also made history overnight, with his collaboration with Latto earning the award for ‘Song of the Summer,’ beating out the likes of Beyonce and Billie Eilish to scoop the award and becoming the first K-Pop soloist to pick up the Moonman award.

Having impressed with the live debut at the ceremony, TOMORROW X TOGETHER rounded off their first time at the MTV VMAs by picking up their first win, grabbing the ‘Push Performance of the Year,’ setting the tone for K-Pop that evening as the event’s first award recipients. Meanwhile, Stray Kids beat out their fellow peers to pick up the 2023 ‘Best K-Pop’ award, earning their first MTV VMA gong in the process.

So who from the K-Pop world earned what at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards 2023 - and could the 2024 event see the K-Wave dominate Western award ceremonies even more?

The K-Pop winners at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

Best K-Pop

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

WINNER: Stray Kids - S-Class

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You

October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour

November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over

February 2023: Armani White - Goated

March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot

WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: Flo – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part

Group of the Year

WINNER: Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Doechii Featuring Kodak Black - What It Is

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Fifty Fifty - Cupid

Gunna - Fukumean

WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Troye Sivan - Rush

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebé (Remix)

Who is the most successful K-Pop band so far in MTV Video Music Awards history?

No surprises here, but BTS are currently the most successful K-Pop group in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards.

