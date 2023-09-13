MTV VMAs 2023: K-Pop makes history at the 2023 event after wins for BLACKPINK, TXT and Jung Kook
It was a big night for K-Pop, and no less than four acts earned awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023
While Taylor Swift continues her march to be the most successful MTV Video Music Award winner in the history of the event, Netizens I am sure will attest that it was an equally big night for K-Pop - and a history-making moment for some in the process.
BLACKPINK has become the first female group in 24 years to pick up the ‘Group of the Year’ award, breaking a record held by TLC since their win back in 1999. The group is also the first K-Pop girl group and the first Asian girl group to be awarded MTV VMA.
BTS member Jung Kook also made history overnight, with his collaboration with Latto earning the award for ‘Song of the Summer,’ beating out the likes of Beyonce and Billie Eilish to scoop the award and becoming the first K-Pop soloist to pick up the Moonman award.
Having impressed with the live debut at the ceremony, TOMORROW X TOGETHER rounded off their first time at the MTV VMAs by picking up their first win, grabbing the ‘Push Performance of the Year,’ setting the tone for K-Pop that evening as the event’s first award recipients. Meanwhile, Stray Kids beat out their fellow peers to pick up the 2023 ‘Best K-Pop’ award, earning their first MTV VMA gong in the process.
So who from the K-Pop world earned what at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards 2023 - and could the 2024 event see the K-Wave dominate Western award ceremonies even more?
The K-Pop winners at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023
Best K-Pop
- Aespa - Girls
- Blackpink - Pink Venom
- Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
- Seventeen - Super
- WINNER: Stray Kids - S-Class
- Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Push Performance of the Year
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
- October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour
- November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over
- February 2023: Armani White - Goated
- March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
- WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
- May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
- June 2023: Flo – Losing You
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
Group of the Year
- WINNER: Blackpink
- Fifty Fifty
- Flo
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow x Together
Song of the Summer
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
- Doechii Featuring Kodak Black - What It Is
- Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
- Fifty Fifty - Cupid
- Gunna - Fukumean
- WINNER: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Barbie World
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma
- Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That
- Luke Combs - Fast Car
- Troye Sivan - Rush
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - La Bebé (Remix)
Who is the most successful K-Pop band so far in MTV Video Music Awards history?
No surprises here, but BTS are currently the most successful K-Pop group in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards.
The group currently are the holder of four Moonman awards, having earned their first award in 2017 for ‘Push Artist of the Year,’ and then a trio of wins at the 2021 ceremony, including ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Summer’ for their single “Butter” and Best K-Pop video for “Dynamite.”