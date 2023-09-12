TOMORROW X TOGETHER make their MTV VMA debut this year - who are the K-Pop group?
TOMORROW X TOGETHER are also up for two awards at the annual MTV Video Music Awards
K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are set to perform on one of the grandest platforms of pop culture this month, with the band confirmed as a live performer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards this evening.
The band will join fellow K-Pop act Stray Kids, alongside performances from Doja Cat, Lil Wayne and Kelsea Ballerini, joining earlier announcements Demi Lovato, Karol G and previous Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin.
What sets TXT's performance apart is their collaboration with Brazilian singer Anitta, marking a significant milestone as the "first K-pop band to perform a genre-blending collaboration" at the VMAs; organisers hope the distinctive performance aims to engage audiences through an innovative fusion of musical styles, promising to be a standout moment in the show and an additional nod to the global success K-Pop is experiencing currently.
Not content with merely performing, TXT are also up for two coveted VMAs awards: Push Performance of the Year and Best K-Pop, as fans eagerly anticipate the group's live rendition of a pre-release single from their upcoming full-length album, "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," scheduled for release on October 13.
It marks a return to the United States for the group, having wowed audiences with their performance at the 2023 Lollapalooza festival on August 5 2023, continuing on from their North American success this year after the completion of their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE tour back in May of this year.
Who are TOMORROW X TOGETHER?
Tomorrow X Together (TXT) is a South Korean boy band that has made a significant impact in the K-pop industry since their debut in 2019. TXT was formed by Big Hit Entertainment, the same company behind the global sensation BTS, and was introduced as a brother group to BTS. The name "Tomorrow X Together" represents the idea of youth, growth, and the connection between members and fans, creating anticipation among fans even before their official debut.
The group consists of five talented members, each contributing their unique strengths to the group's dynamic. Soobin serves as the leader, guiding the group on and off the stage. Yeonjun, the main dancer and rapper, is known for his impressive dance moves. Beomgyu, a vocalist and rapper, adds his unique vocal colour to the group's sound. Taehyun, another skilled vocalist, expands TXT's vocal range with his versatile singing abilities. The youngest member, Hueningkai, serves as a vocalist, rapper, and visual, showcasing his multifaceted talents.
Musically, TXT is characterized by its youthful and energetic sound, blending elements of pop, hip-hop, and EDM. Their songs often explore themes related to adolescence, dreams, and self-discovery. Some of their notable releases include "Crown," their debut single that gained attention for its catchy melody, and "Run Away," which solidified their popularity with its dynamic choreography and captivating storyline in the music video. "Blue Hour," from the album of the same name, marked a significant success for TXT, receiving critical acclaim and charting well.
TXT's creativity extends beyond music, as their music videos often tell intricate stories that engage their fans. They have quickly gained a dedicated fanbase known as "MOA" (Moments of Alwaysness), who passionately support the group. TXT has received numerous awards and nominations, solidifying their status as a rising force in the K-pop scene