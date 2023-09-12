The BTS member looked back upon his 20s and paid tribute to the fans who have supported him throughout his tenure in the K-Pop group.

BTS member RM, known to his parents as Kim Nam-joon, has taken to social media to write a letter to fans of the K-Pop group on his 29th birthday, sharing his appreciation to both the fans and the content he has heading into the big 3-0 on his next birthday.

In his letter, the musician discusses growing up in the limelight, what he learned in his twenties and even that despite some people not ‘loving him’ whatever ‘form’ he chooses to take (cryptic, we know), he still wants to try and reciprocate all the wonderful sentiments he has received from the BTS Army.

As translated by @BTSTranslation on Twitter, RM wrote on the band’s WeVerse page: “Hello. It's the last birthday of my 20s. I don't know if it's because of the characteristics of the field I work in, but birthdays always get accompanied by a bit of bashfulness. I think of it as an ordinary day but.. since many people congratulate me sincerely, I feel quite happy and blessed.”

“I often think of the thought that love is like a name being given to someone. Until Kim Namjoon becomes 'Kim Namjoon'. It is just a day amongst the plentiful 365 days but the fact that this day doesn't feel like just a passing day to the twenty-nine-year-old me, is because of you all.”

“I want to be the most honest person I can be but the existences of the tangible and intangible in-between of an artist and a fan, what can it cross, and until what can it become. Can it all be accepted under the kind phantom/apparition called 'love'? Even now I'm going through the experience of exposures becoming weaknesses, and honesty becoming wounds but I don't know yet.”

“Before I said that I'm sad that my words keep getting more complicated as time goes on.”

“That fact seems to still be the same. But even then I still have become a lot calmer. On receiving the sincerities | always thought should I try receiving them once as a downpour, the me who considered pessimism and futility as cool, I realized that I am also a temperamentally optimistic person. Isn't this a miracle. These days I live with the thought of 'why not'. Explained by the love I'm getting from around me, I'm living while sharing optimism. And it is also encompassing in my next songs that will come out someday”

“Right. Merely, would I be able to be honest through a way more beautiful than music? It's truth I already know but sometimes it feels not enough with just that. That is why I wonder if I became BTS. To express in various ways. Be it a program, or an interview, or dancing, be it anything.. what a blessed life it is. And these always make me want to look with both my eyes and contemplate, wherever I am (in life). It is said when coincidence coincides, it is an inevitability. It is also said that coincidence is destiny disguised as a coincidence. It seems that me giving this letter to you is the same.”

“The feeling that no matter which version of me it'd have been, I would've been writing this letter to you in September 2023. My birthday letters are each a different love language of where I have reached at that present time. And because of you all, I'm living really well. I want to live well. I just wanted to let you all know that I love you with the latest version of me. I cannot hug each and every one of you but know that my feelings are more than (just) that. I won't ask you to love me no matter what my form is. However, I want to try and make an effort for as much as I've received.”

“The last birthday of my 20s is also going by smoothly like this. No matter which sky you are under, please be healthy and happy for a long time. See you again after a while.

Sincerely!”

“For your birthday too, in advance or a little belatedly, Happy birthday - Namjoon”

How have the BTS Army reacted?

With overwhelming positivity as you might expect.

Western K-Pop fans in particular were thankful for the translation and the sentiments that RM penned throughout his letter. “Thank you! As always Namjoon leaves us speechless” one Twitter/X user commented underneath the translation, while another wrote “The way he shares his thoughts & feelings with us throughout the years is just like a healing hug… we’re all healing together through the universe of love. I love you so much Joon, Forever with you”

Two comments very much summed up our feelings when reading the heartfelt letter: “He is so thoughtful and his words are a divine ray of light showering us with wisdom and guiding us through the journey of life. I wish we could say him how much we are growing alongside him and all the other members. We love all the versions of them unconditionally,” and finally a simple post stating “gonna cry.”