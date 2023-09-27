‘New DNA’ marks the return of Japanese K-Pop band XG - and yes, they are considered a K-Pop act.

Controversies about whether a Japanese K-Pop band should be considered a K-Pop band (hint: they should), XG have made their return after a seven-month period of silence with a brand new EP, ‘New DNA,’ which has made its way onto streaming platforms overnight.

The EP has already spawned three singles and has been described by The Korea Herald as “a six-track package expanding on XG's sonic scape, weaving through multiple new genres the likes of UK Drill and Jersey Club to the group's essential hip-hop and R&B sound.” Having listened to the album this morning, it’s more than an accurate assessment of the EP, though I’d say there are more than enough elements of trap production that might be another genre they should include.

In fact, if you did not know they were a Japanese K-Pop band, you might confuse the output from XG’s recent work for what you would expect on the UK single charts or on BBC Radio 1 - it’s perhaps one of the more accessible K-Pop works that treads that fine line between the K-Pop sound and what is currently tearing up the modern pop charts.

So who are XG, I hear you ask? NationalWorld is here to provide you with information, as we did with NewJeans and TXT (humbrag moments), for what could be a new addition to your K-Pop playlist.

Who are XG?

XG, short for Xtraordinary Girls, is a Japanese girl group based in South Korea and was formed by Xgalx, a subsidiary of Avex, one of Japan's leading entertainment companies. XG consists of seven talented members: Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harvey. They made their official debut on March 18, 2022, with the release of their digital single "Tippy Toes."

The name XG is derived from the acronym "Xtraordinary Girls." It reflects the group's aspiration to empower young people worldwide through their fresh and innovative music and performances.

XG began its journey with the launch of their social media accounts on January 25, 2022. They teased their introduction with a video titled ‘Xgalx – The Beginning,’ showcasing girls in training for the Xgalx Project. This was followed by a dance performance video directed by Choi Hyo-jin, known for her work on the Korean street dance TV show ‘Street Woman Fighter’.

In the lead-up to their debut, XG released various teaser content, including a rap video featuring Jurin and Harvey covering Rob Stone's ‘Chill Bill’ and a vocal cover of Justin Bieber's ‘Peaches’ by Juria and Chisa. Additionally, the group showcased their individual talents through solo dance performance videos, with each member dancing in different styles.

XG officially marked their debut on March 18, 2022, with the release of their all-English digital single ‘Tippy Toes.’ They followed up with their second all-English single, ‘Mascara,’ on June 29. Their debut performance on South Korean Mnet's M Countdown featured the single.

On November 17, XG gained viral attention with the release of a rap cypher video titled ‘Galz Xypher,’ which was widely shared on TikTok through a dedicated fan account, amassing 15 million views.

In 2023, XG continued to make strides in their career. On January 25, they released their third all-English single, ‘Shooting Star,’ along with its music video and an additional track titled ‘Left Right.’ Impressively, on March 6, 2023, XG entered the Mediabase US Radio Top 40, making them the first female Japanese artist and the first Japanese group to achieve this milestone.

XG's journey continued with the release of ‘Grl Gvng’ on June 30, 2023, accompanied by its music video. This song served as a pre-release single for the debut EP, New DNA.

Where can I listen to XG’s new EP, ‘New DNA’?