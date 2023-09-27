Aespa will make their UK debut at The O2 in London

K-Pop stars Aespa are bringing SYNK: HYPER LINE to London's The O2 arena this week.

The four-piece group, who first made their debut in 2020, are playing a run of shows in Europe which started in Berlin, Germany and will conclude in Paris, France this weekend. It is the group's first wolrd tour and comes following the release of their third mini-album, My World, which dropped earlier in 2023.

Aespa will only play one show in the UK and it will take place at The O2 in London. It will also serve as the group's British debut - having made their U.S. debut at Coachella before appearing at Governors Ball and Outside Lands in the states.

For those heading to the concert on Thursday, our sister title LondonWorld have a full guide for the event. Here's all you need to know:

When and where is Aespa's show in London?

The girl group will be performing at The O2 arena in London on Thursday, 28 September. The full address for the venue is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX.

Winter, Karina, Giselle and Ningning of girl group aespa perform during the Circle Chart Music Awards on February 18, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Can you get tickets for The O2 show?

Ticketmaster has warned that there is "limited" availability for the show in London this week. On the webpage for The O2 concert, Ticketmaster's advises: "Sorry, we couldn't find any results."

What time do the doors open?

The doors will open at 6.30pm, according to the venue's website. Fans can also expect the group to be on stage for around 2 hours at The O2 - based on previous performances on the tour.

What is the potential setlist for The O2?

Aespa have played one show on the European leg of the tour so far. It was a stop at Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany on Monday, 25 September.

According to Setlist.fm users, the K-Pop stars played the following songs in Berlin:

Girls (extended concert mix)

ænergy

Savage (extended outro)

Menagerie (Karina solo performance)

Illusion

Thirsty

Lucid Dream

Lips (Winter solo performance)

Life's Too Short (English Version)

Welcome To MY World

Don't Blink

2HOT4U (Giselle solo performance)

YEPPI YEPPI

YOLO

Hold on Tight

Spicy

Better Things

Wake Up (Ning Ning solo performance)

Salty & Sweet

Next Level

Black Mamba

Encore

Til We Meet Again

ICU

However Aespa could change up the setlist for the performance at The O2, so this is just advisory and not to be taken as gospel.

What are Aespa's Europe tour dates?

The K-Pop stars are bring the SYNK: HYPER LINE shows to three major European cities in September 2023. It includes a stop at London's famous The O2 arena.

The full list of dates are as follows:

25 September - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

28 September - The O2 - London, England

30 September - The Dome of Paris - Paris, France

The show at The O2 is Aespa's UK debut and follows the likes of BLACKPINK, TWICE and G(I)-DLE in headlining shows in London this year.

Aespa will be playing a total of 31 shows across the world for the HYPER: SYNK LINE tour and it kicked-off in Seoul, South Korea on 25 February. It includes legs across Asia, North America, South America and finally Europe.

Who are the members in Aespa?

The group is made up of four members - Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning - and made their debut in 2020 with the single Black Mamba. Aespa is known for featuring elements of the metaverse and hyperpop in their works.

