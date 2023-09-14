KPOP LUX London: why has it been cancelled, how to get a refund - what's been said?
Huge stars from South Korea were due to take to the stage at The O2 on Friday, 22 September and Saturday, 23 September for K-Pop Lux. However the organisers have announced the cancellation of the event.
The festival would have seen TOMORROW X TOGETHER make their highly anticipated UK debut. Fans will be left waiting a little longer now.
But why has the festival been axed - and can you get a refund? Here's all you need to know:
Why has K-Pop Lux been cancelled?
The festival at The O2 has had the plug pulled on it with just a week to go before it was due to take place. In a statement on The O2 arena's website, the organisers explained: "Dear KPOP LUX fans and ticket holders, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the cancellation of the KPOP LUX London show.
"We have tried to find a way to keep the show alive but have just run out of options. We know that you will be disappointed and no doubt angry. Our aim to ensure the show is made to the highest possible quality, and due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to deliver that at this stage.
"We acknowledge where we have gone wrong and that we have disappointed so many of you. We hope that you will consider joining us once we announce a new show date and when we can promise to bring you the best show. Refunds will be available from your original point of purchase."
Can you get a refund?
K-POP LUX announced that refunds will be available from the "original point of purchase".