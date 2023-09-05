TWICE London: how long is The O2 concert, dates, start and end time, potential set timings
TWICE will play two shows at The O2 in London
TWICE will bring their Ready To Be world tour to London this week.
The K-Pop stars are on the road in support of their twelfth extended play of the same name - which was released in March. Excitement is building ahead of the Europe leg with shows planned in Germany and France as well as the UK.
Fans will be flocking to The O2 in the coming days for TWICE's huge shows in London. They are just one of the K-Pop acts who will confirm in the capital in the latter half of 2023.
But what can those heading to the Ready To Be world tour shows expect? Here's all you need to know:
When is TWICE's concert in London?
The K-Pop group will be headlining huge shows at The O2 arena on the Greenwich peninsula in London on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September).
Due to the overwhelming demand for the first show the second show on 7 September was added by TWICE.
How long is a TWICE concert?
TWICE have been on the road across the globe for the Ready To Be world tour since April this year. It has seen them plays shows across Asia, Oceania and North America so far.
The next leg is in Europe and fans heading to the shows in London, Paris and Berlin in September might be wondering how long to expect the group to remain on stage for.
For TWICE's show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, OH, on 2 July 2023, the group took to the stage at 7.30pm and performed until 10pm. It was a set lasting 2 hours 30 minutes. The performances are split across different acts and play nearly 30 songs each night.
The most recent concert was in Singapore on 3 September and the group performed 28 songs, according to Setlist.fm, spread across four acts and an encore.
What is the potential setlist?
The setlist for the shows in The O2 have not been confirmed yet - but previous performances give a hint of what to expect from the London gigs.
What time does the London shows start?
The doors for TWICE's shows at The O2 in London on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September) will open at 6pm, the venue's website has confirmed. The exact start time for the UK shows has not been confirmed.
However based on previous performances, it could start at around 7.30pm. There will not be a support act prior to TWICE's set.
TWICE tour dates for Europe confirmed
The K-Pop stars have been on the road since April and the Ready To Be world tour will continue with the highly anticipated European leg - which includes the shows in London.
It follows a run of shows across North America during the summer and two huge concerts in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 2 and 3 September. The remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
2023 tour dates
- 7 September - The O2, London
- 8 September - The O2, London
- 11 September - Accor Arena, Paris, France
- 13 September - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 14 September - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
- 23 September - Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand
- 24 September - Imapct Arena, Bangkok, Thailand
- 30 September - Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines
- 1 October - Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines
- 4 November - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
- 16 December - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan
- 17 December - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan
- 23 December - Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia
- 27 December - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan
- 28 December - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan
2024 tour dates
- 3 February - Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico
- 6 February - Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil
Can you get tickets for London shows?
TWICE added a second date at The O2 due to the demand for the initial concert. Ticketmaster has issued a low availability warning for fans hoping to get last minute tickets for both of the London shows.