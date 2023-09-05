TWICE will play two shows at The O2 in London

TWICE will bring their Ready To Be world tour to London this week.

The K-Pop stars are on the road in support of their twelfth extended play of the same name - which was released in March. Excitement is building ahead of the Europe leg with shows planned in Germany and France as well as the UK.

Fans will be flocking to The O2 in the coming days for TWICE's huge shows in London. They are just one of the K-Pop acts who will confirm in the capital in the latter half of 2023.

But what can those heading to the Ready To Be world tour shows expect? Here's all you need to know:

When is TWICE's concert in London?

The K-Pop group will be headlining huge shows at The O2 arena on the Greenwich peninsula in London on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September).

Due to the overwhelming demand for the first show the second show on 7 September was added by TWICE.

How long is a TWICE concert?

TWICE have been on the road across the globe for the Ready To Be world tour since April this year. It has seen them plays shows across Asia, Oceania and North America so far.

The next leg is in Europe and fans heading to the shows in London, Paris and Berlin in September might be wondering how long to expect the group to remain on stage for.

For TWICE's show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, OH, on 2 July 2023, the group took to the stage at 7.30pm and performed until 10pm. It was a set lasting 2 hours 30 minutes. The performances are split across different acts and play nearly 30 songs each night.

The most recent concert was in Singapore on 3 September and the group performed 28 songs, according to Setlist.fm, spread across four acts and an encore.

What is the potential setlist?

The setlist for the shows in The O2 have not been confirmed yet - but previous performances give a hint of what to expect from the London gigs.

What time does the London shows start?

The doors for TWICE's shows at The O2 in London on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September) will open at 6pm, the venue's website has confirmed. The exact start time for the UK shows has not been confirmed.

However based on previous performances, it could start at around 7.30pm. There will not be a support act prior to TWICE's set.

TWICE tour dates for Europe confirmed

The K-Pop stars have been on the road since April and the Ready To Be world tour will continue with the highly anticipated European leg - which includes the shows in London.

It follows a run of shows across North America during the summer and two huge concerts in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 2 and 3 September. The remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

2023 tour dates

7 September - The O2, London

8 September - The O2, London

11 September - Accor Arena, Paris, France

13 September - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

14 September - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

23 September - Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

24 September - Imapct Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

30 September - Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines

1 October - Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines

4 November - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

16 December - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan

17 December - Vantelin Dome Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan

23 December - Jakarta International Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia

27 December - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan

28 December - Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Fukuoka, Japan

2024 tour dates

3 February - Foro Sol, Mexico City, Mexico

6 February - Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Can you get tickets for London shows?