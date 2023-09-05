Telling news your way
TWICE support act: is there an opener for The O2 shows in London - Ready To Be lineup explained

TWICE will play back-to-back shows at The O2 this week

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 minutes ago
Fans are being reminded of the lineup for TWICE's huge shows in London.

The K-Pop group are bringing the Ready To Be world tour to The O2 for back-to-back shows this week. The gigs will take place at the venue and the stars will perform a multi-hour set.

TWICE will then head to France and Germany to round out the European run of shows. They are not the only K-Pop artist set to appear in London in the coming weeks.

But what is the line-up for The O2 concerts? Here's all you need to know:

Do TWICE have a support act for London shows?

TWICE, like many K-Pop acts, will not have a support act for the back-to-back shows at The O2 in London this week. Instead they will perform a multi-hour set featuring dozens of songs spread across four acts and an encore.

Who is the opening act for TWICE's world tour?

TWICE do not have an opener for the Ready To Be world tour. Since kicking it off in April this year, TWICE have been the only act to perform at the shows - and it will remain the same for the remaining dates through to February 2024.

