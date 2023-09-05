TWICE will play back-to-back shows at The O2 this week

Fans are being reminded of the lineup for TWICE's huge shows in London.

TWICE will then head to France and Germany to round out the European run of shows. They are not the only K-Pop artist set to appear in London in the coming weeks.

But what is the line-up for The O2 concerts? Here's all you need to know:

Do TWICE have a support act for London shows?

TWICE, like many K-Pop acts, will not have a support act for the back-to-back shows at The O2 in London this week. Instead they will perform a multi-hour set featuring dozens of songs spread across four acts and an encore.

Who is the opening act for TWICE's world tour?