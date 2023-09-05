TWICE setlist: what songs could K-Pop stars play at The O2 in London - potential setlist?
The K-Pop stars will play back-to-back nights at The O2 arena as part of the European leg of the Ready To Be world tour. The gigs are the only shows the group have scheduled in the UK on the tour.
The timings for the show have been confirmed. TWICE are not the only K-Pop stars who will be performing in London over the coming weeks.
But how many songs can you expect - and what's the potential setlist:
What could TWICE's setlist be for London shows?
The exact setlist for TWICE's two concerts at The O2 arena in London this week has not yet been confirmed. However, the K-Pop stars have been on the road since April 2023 for the Ready To Be world tour and the previous shows give a hint of what to expect.
TWICE play around 30 songs each night and the performances are split across four acts and an encore. For the fans heading to The O2 on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September) the setlist could look something like the one below.
The K-Pop group performed the following tracks in Singapore on Sunday, 3 September, according to Setlist.fm:
Act I
- SET ME FREEP
- I CAN'T STOP ME
- Interlude(Ment 1)
- GO HARD
- MORE & MORE
- MOONLIGHT SUNRISE
- BRAVE
- Interlude(Ment 2 with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung)
- Try(Colbie Caillat cover) (Dahyun solo - piano)
- Done for Me(Charlie Puth cover) (Tzuyu solo)
- New Rules(Dua Lipa cover) (Sana solo)
- MOVE(Beyoncé cover) (Momo solo
- 7 rings(Ariana Grande cover) (Mina solo)
Act II
- Feel Special
- Cry for Me
- FANCY
- The Feels
- Interlude(Ment 3 with Sana, Momo, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu)
- My Guitar(Chaeyoung solo)
- Killin’ Me Good(JIHYO song) (Jihyo solo)
- Can't Stop the Feeling!(Justin Timberlake cover) (Jeongyeon solo)
- POP!(NAYEON song) (Nayeon solo - dance break ver.)
Act III
- Queen of Hearts
- YES or YES / What Is Love? / CHEER UP / LIKEY / KNOCK KNOCK / SCIENTIST / Heart Shaker
- Interlude(Ment 4)
- Alcohol-Free
- Dance the Night Away
- Talk That Talk
Act IV
- When We Were Kids
- CRAZY STUPID LOVE
Encore
- JELLY JELLY(First Time Live Since 2017)
- BDZ
When are London concerts and what is start time?
TWICE will play two shows at The O2 in London in 2023 - the first on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September). The venue has confirmed that the doors will open at 6pm for both shows.
The London concerts will be followed by gigs in Paris, France and Berlin, Germany, on the Europe leg of the Ready To Be world tour.