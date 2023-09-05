What could TWICE's setlist be for The O2 shows?

TWICE fans can likely expect a mamoth setlist from the huge Londonconcerts.

The K-Pop stars will play back-to-back nights at The O2 arena as part of the European leg of the Ready To Be world tour. The gigs are the only shows the group have scheduled in the UK on the tour.

The timings for the show have been confirmed. TWICE are not the only K-Pop stars who will be performing in London over the coming weeks.

But how many songs can you expect - and what's the potential setlist:

What could TWICE's setlist be for London shows?

The exact setlist for TWICE's two concerts at The O2 arena in London this week has not yet been confirmed. However, the K-Pop stars have been on the road since April 2023 for the Ready To Be world tour and the previous shows give a hint of what to expect.

TWICE play around 30 songs each night and the performances are split across four acts and an encore. For the fans heading to The O2 on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September) the setlist could look something like the one below.

The K-Pop group performed the following tracks in Singapore on Sunday, 3 September, according to Setlist.fm:

Act I

SET ME FREEP

I CAN'T STOP ME

Interlude(Ment 1)

GO HARD

MORE & MORE

MOONLIGHT SUNRISE

BRAVE

Interlude(Ment 2 with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung)

Try(Colbie Caillat cover) (Dahyun solo - piano)

Done for Me(Charlie Puth cover) (Tzuyu solo)

New Rules(Dua Lipa cover) (Sana solo)

MOVE(Beyoncé cover) (Momo solo

7 rings(Ariana Grande cover) (Mina solo)

Act II

Feel Special

Cry for Me

FANCY

The Feels

Interlude(Ment 3 with Sana, Momo, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu)

My Guitar(Chaeyoung solo)

Killin’ Me Good(JIHYO song) (Jihyo solo)

Can't Stop the Feeling!(Justin Timberlake cover) (Jeongyeon solo)

POP!(NAYEON song) (Nayeon solo - dance break ver.)

Act III

Queen of Hearts

YES or YES / What Is Love? / CHEER UP / LIKEY / KNOCK KNOCK / SCIENTIST / Heart Shaker

Interlude(Ment 4)

Alcohol-Free

Dance the Night Away

Talk That Talk

Act IV

When We Were Kids

CRAZY STUPID LOVE

Encore

JELLY JELLY(First Time Live Since 2017)

BDZ

When are London concerts and what is start time?

TWICE will play two shows at The O2 in London in 2023 - the first on Thursday (7 September) and Friday (8 September). The venue has confirmed that the doors will open at 6pm for both shows.