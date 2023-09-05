TWICE ticket update has been issued by Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster has issued a warning for fans hoping to get tickets to TWICE's huge London shows.

The K-Pop stars will be playing back-to-back nights at The O2 arena in the coming days. The group will play shows on Thursday, 7 September and Friday, 8 September,

Fans can expect a mammoth multi-hour show for both of the gigs in London - based on previous setlists. TWICE are also set to be the only act who will perform at the concerts.

But if you are wondering if you can get your hands on last minute tickets - here's all you need to know:

Can you still get tickets for TWICE's London shows?

A second show at The O2 was added for Thursday, 7 September due to the demand. The K-pop group will perform at the venue on both 7 September and Friday, 8 September.

Ticketmaster has warned that there is low availability for both of the TWICE shows in London this week. Full price tickets are available for the first concert on Thursday, as well as official platinum tickets.

For those hoping to attend the second TWICE show on Friday, the ticketing website only have platinum packages left for the show.

How much do the tickets cost?

The prices for TWICE's first show at The O2 in London on 7 September start at £169.25 each for the full price tickets - while the platinum tickets will set you back £187.10 each plus fees.