K-Pop stars Aespa will headline a show at The O2 in London

The door times have been confirmed for Aespa's first ever UK show.

K-Pop stars Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning will be headlining a concert at The O2 in London on Thursday, 28 September. It is part of the group's first world tour - Synk: Hyper Line - and they will also play a concert in Paris on Saturday.

But if you are heading to the show in London, you might be wondering about the timings. Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors at The O2 open?

The doors will open at 6.30pm on Thursday, 28 September, according to The O2's website. The concert will start later, but the venue has not confirmed the exact time.

However for the show in Berlin, Germany on Monday, 25 September, Aespa took to the stage at 8pm and performed until 10pm - a set lasting two hours.

Is there a support act?

