Wembley Arena will welcome G(I)-DLE for a huge concert on Saturday, 9 September

Excitment continues to build as G(I)-DLE prepare to headline a sold out show at Wembley Arena this weekend.

The K-Pop starlets are bringing their second world tour [I am FREE-TY] in Europe to London this September. Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua will take to the stage at the OVO Arena Wembley in the coming days.

G(I)-DLE's show in London will see them become the latest K-Pop group to take over the British capital - with TWICE also playing back-to-back gigs at The O2 this week. London will also welcome K-Pop Lux later this month, making September a huge one for K-Pop fans in the UK.

The five-piece group will only be playing one show in London before heading to Europe for the next leg of the [I am FREE-TY] world tour.

For fans who have tickets - or those who are holding out hope to get last minute ones - here's all you need to know:

When is G(I)-DLE's London concert?

The K-Pop group will play a sold out headline show at Wembley Arena in Wembley, London, on Saturday, 9 September.

What time does the show start?

The doors will open at 6pm, according to the venue's website. The exact start time of the concert has not been confirmed by Wembley Arena.

However G(I)-DLE have played shows across North America during the summer as part of the early legs of the [I am FREE-TY] world tour and it gives fans a hint of what to expect from the timings. During shows in August, the group began performances at 7.30pm.

How long is a G(I)-DLE concert?

The start and end time for the show at Wembley Arena has not been officially confirmed. But as previously mentioned, G(I)-DLE have played a number of shows on the [I am FREE-TY] world tour earlier in the summer.

The stint in North American included stops at Maddison Square Garden in New York City on 13 August and the Fox Theater in Atlanta, GA on 15 August. For both shows, the K-Pop stars took to the stage at 7.30pm and performed until 9.50pm - sets lasting 2 hours 20 minutes.

Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua of girl group (G)I-dle. Picture: Christopher Jue/Getty Images

What could the setlist be?

G(I)-DLE's setlist for the concert at Wembley Arena in London has not been confirmed yet. However the group have been on the road in 2023 and the previous shows gives fans a hint of what to expect on Saturday, 9 September.

The K-Pop stars played the following songs during the group's most recent concert at the Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, IL on 17 August, according to Setlist.fm:

Act I

DUMDi DUMDi

LATATA

$$$

Never Stop Me

Allergy

Uh-Oh

Queencard

Act II

Drive(MIYEON song) (Miyeon Solo)

DAHLIA(MINNIE cover) (Minnie Solo Version)

Psycho(JEON SOYEON song) (Soyeon Solo)

Boys(Britney Spears cover) (Shuhua Solo - Dance Cover)

Could It Be(YUQI song) (Yuqi Solo - Unreleased Song)

Act III

Nxde

Lucid

Put It Straight(Nighmare Version)

All Night

The Baddest / POP/STARS(K/DA cover)

MY BAG

TOMBOY

Encore

I'm THE TREND

Senorita(Fan Request - Acapella Snippet)

I DO

LION

Paradise

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster is sold out of normal tickets for the concert on Saturday, 9 September, at Wembley Arena. On the ticketing page for the event, the website has the following message: "Sorry, we couldn't find any results."

The £84 Neverland+ VIP Upgrade is available for the London concert - but it does not include a ticket, so don't purchase this product if you don't yet have a ticket.

What are G(I)-DLE's European tour dates?

The concert at Wembley Arena in London is the group's only UK show currently planned in 2023. But they will be on the road across Europe in the coming weeks.

9 September - Wembley Arena, London

11 September - AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 September - Vorst Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium

18 September - Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

19 September - Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

23 September - KPOP Nation, Warsaw, Poland

What is G(I)-DLE's most recent release?