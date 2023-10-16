Stylists and fashionistas alike have raved about the wrong shoe theory on TikTok - here’s how you can achieve the latest fashion trend

One of the great things about fashion is it is a personal expression of personality and individuality. Although it’s perfectly possible for two people to go to the same store or brand and buy the same item, they’ll never wear it in exactly the same way.

As much as style is unique to everyone, however, there does seem to be some unwritten rules of fashion. Although, like many rules, it seems this can change over time and even when they are in force, they are made to be broken. A classic example was that it used to be a fashion sin to wear black and brown at the same time, but this is now perfectly acceptable. In fact, ‘chocolate core’ is predicted to be one of the biggest trends of the autumn/winter, and it’s highly likely that many people will choose to pair their brown hues with black tones.

One of the other unwritten, but seemingly universally accepted rules, was that there were “right” shoes to go with certain outfits. This is based on traditional views that certain footwear suited certain items of clothing best, and was therefore what people would be expected to wear. So, for example, an evening dress would be paired with a pair of high heels as both of these items were considered glamorous, whereas a shorts and T-Shirt combo would look best with a pair of trainers because both are thought of as casual.

Well, now there’s a fashion trend which seeks to turn these accepted notions on their head - and it’s gone viral thanks to TikTok. It’s called ‘the wrong shoe theory’. So, just what is the ‘wrong shoe theory’ and how can you bring it into your style choices? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the ‘wrong shoe theory’?

The trend is based around wearing shoes that would be traditionally considered as mismatched with an outfit - so trainers with a ballgown, heels with sandals or a 'heavy' full shoe with a thick sole with a floaty summer dress. The possibilities are endless.

The key is to wear a pair of shoes with an outfit that people wouldn’t expect and isn’t usually seen as synonymous with the clothes you have chosen. In a nutshell, if your shoe seems juxtaposed with your clothing, perhaps because of the themes, colours or styles, then you’ve done this trend correctly. Another key sign you’ve nailed the trend is if your friends pass comments on your overall look, and you turn heads.

The wrong shoe theory, which is based around wearing shoes that would be traditionally considered as mismatched with an outfit, is the latest fashion trend which has gone viral on TikTok. Image by Adobe Photos.

Celebrities and influencers have actually already been making a name for themselves for some time by doing this, but it’s the way of a lot of trends that celebs are the trendsetters and then it will come to the masses.

Personal Stylist Lindsay Edwards told NationalWorld: “Mismatching shoes to an outfit will particularly appeal to those with a very creative or dramatic style personality because they love making a bold statement with anything that feels a bit quirky. For anyone who feels more at home in a more classic or romantic aesthetic, they’re going to absolutely detest this trend.”

It’s of course long been common for people to remove their high heeled shoes after hours of wear in favour of a comfy pair of ballet flats or trainers when they are dressed in their finest dress or suit for on occasion such as a wedding. On the other hand, we’ve all seen people wearing stilettos while wearing their jeans, as they call in to the supermarket for a bottle of their favourite tipple on their way out.

But, this trend is about always purposefully opting for a shoe choice people wouldn’t expect with your outfit, not a change of shoe part way through the day for comfort purposes or a decision for ease or circumstance.

What have people said about the ‘wrong shoe theory’ on TikTok?

People are raving about the trend on TikTok. One user raved about adopting this theory made her outfits look “unique and different”. Another declared that she loved it and had been doing it for years, and also appreciated that it could be easily followed by men and women.

Stylist Liz Teich uploaded a helpful video showing her followers a split screen with the “right” shoe on one side and the “wrong” shoe on the other so fans could take inspiration from her looks. She said: “Of course there’s nothing wrong with the right shoe but when you do pair with the wrong shoe sometimes some fun things happen.”

Stylist Allison Bornstein, who is praised with creating the trend and the term for it, also posted a video giving her followers style inspiration if they wanted to follow the trend and said: “I am sure a lot of you already do this without realising it!”

One user commented and said: “Love this. we were always taught to 'match' so it's interesting to consciously 'mismatch' textures and levels of dressiness.” Another said: “I love the rizz that the wrong shoe theory brings to outfits.”

One user who said they had “always” been a fan of the trend said she thought autumn was the perfect time to try it because “you can throw on your knitwear and pair it with a dainty sandal to achieve a look that’s not only going to keep you at the perfect temperature but is also going to be incredibly chic and well balanced”.

Another person said that the trend is “the secret to looking effortlessly cool” and labelled it as “fun and cute”, adding “it’s so wrong, it’s right”.

How can I bring the ‘wrong shoe theory’ into my fashion choices?

The good news is that it’s really easy to bring this trend into your wardrobe, and you don’t even have to buy anything new - which is great if you’re on a tight budget - as all that’s required is to swap your shoes. Anybody can get involved too; it’s not a trend that is attached to a particular gender or age group, for example.