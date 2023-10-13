The full tour dates for the musical adaptation of the hit 2006 rom-com The Devil Wears Prada have been announced - and there will be an exclusive preview show in the summer

Priority tickets are now on sale for the West End performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

Fans and fashionistas were thrilled in September when it was finally announced that the 2006 cult film would be turned into stage production on London's famous West End, after years of speculation. This morning (Friday 13 October), the most eager fans were able to get their hands on priority tickets for the show, which will be in October 2024.

The show will feature an original score by music legend Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, a book by Kate Wetherhead and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray). But, so far the show's creators are remaining as tight lipped as Miranda Priestly when she doesn't like something about any more details, such as the cast.

What is the Devil Wears Prada Musical about?

The musical is based on the smash-hit film The Devil Wears Prada (2006), which was itself based on a best-selling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger (2003). Fans of the book or the film will know that the story follows keen journalist Andrea Sachs, known as Andy to her friends, who takes a job at high end fashion magazine Runway working as an assistant for industry-renowned but difficult editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly because this will open doors for her within the media industry. But, it turns out to be about a lot more than just clothes.

The synopsis on the official Devil Wears Prada Musical website reads: “Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?”

Actors Adrian Grenier, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Daniel Sunjata attend the 20th Century Fox premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in June 2006. Priority tickets are now on sale for a West End musical version of the film. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Where can I see the Devil Wears Prada Musical?

The musical will be shown at London’s Dominion Theatre in the capital’s West End. It has also been announced that there will be an exclusive preview engagement prior to opening in London's West End at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in July 2024. Tickets are currently available for the venue's Executive, Director, Ambassador and Associate Members only. If you want tickets for the exclusive preview show, and don't want to wait, you can buy an annual Associate Membership (£150) now. Alternatively, you can wait for Thursday 26 October at 10am when tickets will also go on general sale.

The show will be on London's West End between Thursday 24 October 2024 and Saturday 31 May 2025. The precise dates of the exclusive preview show in Plymouth has not yet been announced.

How can I get priority tickets to see the Devil Wears Prada Musical?

You can join the queue for priority tickets right now by visiting The Devil Wears Prada Musical official website.

How can I find out more information about the Devil Wears Prada Musical?