The Duke of Sussex attended the WellChild Awards 2023 in London without his wife Meghan Markle by his side

On 8 September 2023, it will be exactly one year since Queen Elizabeth 11 passed away. Her grandson Prince Harry has flown back to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards 2023 in London.

The WellChild Awards are taking place at The Hurlingham Club in London. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry “has been WellChild’s patron for 15 years and regularly attends its annual awards ceremony, but the Duchess of Sussex, a guest at past events, is not expected to join him.”

It has been reported that Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have stayed at home in Montecito, California. According to WellChild’s website, “The WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.”

Will Prince Harry see King Charles and Prince William?

It is thought that Prince Harry will remain in the UK for the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth 11’s death tomorrow before flying to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games. It has been reported that he will not be seeing his father King Charles, nor his brother Prince William.

Can you watch the WellChild Awards live?