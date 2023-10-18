Coleen Rooney has made some fashion statements over the years here’s a look back through her style eras

Coleen Rooney's long-awaited TV documentary ‘The Real Wagatha Story’ has launched on Disney+. The WAG is set to tell all in a three-part series following her infamous Tweet accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to the press about Coleen and her family. It led to the biggest celebrity court case of the year dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trail.

Coleen Rooney, 37, and Rebekah Vardy, 41, made an impression with their court outfits during the trial in May 2022. Coleen chose a mix of luxury and high-street brands with minimalist style whilst Rebekah Vardy opted for designer brands such as Dior, Chanel and Prada.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Wagatha Christie Trial May 2022 (Getty)

Coleen Rooney’s style has drastically evolved over the years; appearing to be leaning into the ‘Quiet Luxury’ style favoured by celebrities including Sofia Richie and Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

We take a look at Coleen Rooney’s style evolution from when she was first photographed wearing her school uniform in 2003 to becoming the digital front cover star of Vogue’s September issue.

The Liverpudlian was a regular attendee to the Ladies Day at Aintree for the Grand National horse racing often spotted in brightly coloured dresses. Liverpool is known for being a very fashionable city and Coleen Rooney embraced it.

Coleen Rooney Fashion Style Grand National - Aintree, Liverpool (Getty)

During the original WAG era of 2006 Coleen was in full noughties fashion outfits from waistcoats and low-rise jeans to chain belts. The media personality loved her designer labels and was often photographed in her beloved Juicy Couture velour tracksuits and Von Dutch tees.

Coleen Rooney fashion style WAG Era 2006 (Getty)

After the success of her fashion column in a gossip magazine, TV series ‘Real Women, and the face of George at ASDA, Coleen was carving herself into a style icon. After having children, Coleen appeared to tone down her style, coming away from bright colours and floral prints she instead chose to wear black to special celebrity events.

Coleen Rooney fashion style (Getty)

It was the ‘Rooney vs Vardy’ trial that Coleen really stepped into her new quiet luxury era. Her outfits were more tailored with a neutral colour palette of black, navy, grey and cream. In more recent weeks whilst promoting her new documentary, Coleen wore a minimalist beige dress when appearing on BBC’s the One Show. For the premiere Coleen opted for a low-key strapless white column dress.