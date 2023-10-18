Coleen Rooney discusses the infamous story of her battle with Rebecca Vardy in her new Disney documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Stor

Did Coleen Rooney win her court case againt Rebekah Vardy? In July 2022, a High Court judge ruled that Coleen Rooney’s post on Instagram where she outed Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories to The Sun newspaper was true. Photographs by Getty

According to reports, Coleen Rooney is more than £1 million richer after agreeing to take part in a three-part series on Disney+. It is believed that Netflix were originally keen to snap up Coleen’s documentary and a bidding war ensued where Disney were the victors. The synopsis for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is “It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a high court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.”

Without question, the ‘Wagatha’ trial between Coleen Rooney, (the wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney), and Rebekah Vardy (the wife of Leicester footballer Jamie Vardy), gripped a nation. Rebekah Vardy had attempted to sue Coleen Rooney for defamation, but in July 2022, a High Court judge ruled that Coleen Rooney’s post on Instagram where she outed Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories to The Sun newspaper was true.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the trial, Coleen Rooney revealed that she had been through a “difficult and stressful time,” but went on to say “Although I bear Mrs Vardy no ill-will, today’s judgement makes clear that I was right in what I said in my posts of October 2019.” Rebekah Vardy responded by saying that she believed that Judge Justice Steyn had “got it wrong.”

Did Coleen Rooney win her court case againt Rebekah Vardy? In July 2022, a High Court judge ruled that Coleen Rooney’s post on Instagram where she outed Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories to The Sun newspaper was true. Photographs by Getty

Sky News reported that “At a hearing in March 2022, it was revealed that Vardy had a costs budget of nearly £900,000 while Rooney’s costs were estimated to be about £400,000. However, it is believed the case exceeded those budgets.”

How much is Wayne Rooney worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Rooney is estimated to have a net worth of around $170 million (£142 million). As well as having an incredibly successful football career playing for both Manchester United and England, since retiring from football, Wayne has transitioned into managing and is now the manager of Birmingham City. Over the years, Wayne has had lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of Ford, Nokia, Coca Cola and Nike.

Coleen has also had several well-paid sponsorship deals, in 2006 it was reported that she secured a deal with Asda for £1.5m but was told her services were no longer required after two years with the retailer. Coleen went on to sign a deal with Nike Women, launched her own eponymous perfume and in 2010 fronted a new TV ad campaign for Littlewoods in a deal said to be worth £2m.

How many children do Coleen and Wayne Rooney have?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleen and Wayne Rooney share four sons together, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. The couple’s oldest son Kai Rooney signed for Manchester United’s academy in December 2020 and it looks like he is following in the footsteps of his dad when it comes to football and both parents when it comes to sponsorship deals as he has featured in an advertising poster for Puma alongside pop star Dua Lipa and footballer Kyle Walker.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four sons together. Wayne Rooney of England, his wife Coleen Rooney and their children Kit Joseph Ronney, Klay Anthony Rooney, Kai Wayne Rooney and Cass Mac Rooney pose for a photo pitside prior to the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When is the Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney:The Real Wagatha Story available to watch?