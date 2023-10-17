Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coleen Rooney’s hotly anticipated documentary The Real Wagatha Story is set to be released on Disney plus from Wednesday October 18. The media personality will set the record straight and tell her side of the story following the court case against Rebekah Vardy in 2022 which was dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie Trial’ after Coleen did her own detective work.

Coleen Rooney, and husband Football Manager Wayne Rooney, both 37, have been in the spotlight since they were teenagers. The couple have gone through many ups and downs throughout their 15 years of marriage. In the new three-part documentary Coleen opens up about her marriage issues, branding her husband “stupid” and describing how at one point she told him “I can’t carry on like this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2017 Wayne Rooney was stopped by police for drink-driving while with party-goer Laura Simpson. In the docuseries Coleen explains that when her husband gets drunk and misbehaves he is “not the person I married and the person I want you to be." The former pro-footballer was forced to apologise to his wife and his in-laws to try and win her back.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will also feature interviews with Coleen’s family and look at the biggest court case of 2022. Back in 2019 Coleen Rooney nearly broke the internet when she named Rebekah Vardy as the person leaking stories about Coleen and her family to the press. Coleen Rooney wrote how she had spent years sharing false stories on a private social media account to see who was sharing the stories with The Sun newspaper. The tweet ended with “It’s……Rebekah Vardy’s account”

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show on Monday evening (October 16) Coleen spoke about her husband’s reaction to the now infamous tweet “He was in America at the time and he said ‘what have you done?’ I think people were shocked, especially people close to me that I had put it on social media because that’s not my character at all.”

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel and the case came to court in May 2022. On 29 July 2022, the court dismissed Vardy's claim on the basis that Rooney's statements were substantially true. Coleen Rooney is set to receive £3 million payment for legal fees and damage costs.