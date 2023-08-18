Rooney and Vardy, who are both the wives of famous footballers, have been feuding with each other since 2019 - and the feud is continuing

Although a conclusion was reached in court, and the judge found in favour of Rooney, it seems the feud between the two footballers' wives may not be over as Vardy appears to have issued a response to Rooney’s interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drama between the pair began back in October 2019, when Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press. She announced the information to her fans in a tweet, which then went viral.

Rooney, who is the wife of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, was dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, referring to the popular mystery writer, for her campaign against the wife of Leicester City and England player Jamie Vardy.

The case went to court and a high profile trial was held in summer 2022. The trial was centred on the social media post Rooney made, and the High Court judge found it was “substantially true”. Vardy was ordered by Mrs Justice Steyn to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs after losing the libel claim.

So, just what did Rooney say in her interview, how did Vardy respond and could this be “Wagatha Christie” take two? Here’s what you need to know.

Rebekah Vardy has responded to Coleen Rooney's 'Wagatha Christie' comments in an interview with British Vogue by posting this photo to her Instagram - and leaving a damning message in the comments. Photo by Instagram/Rebekah Vardy.

What did Coleen Rooney say in her interview?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rooney opened up about the experience for the first time in an interview with British Vogue for its September issue digital cover. Referring to her original tweet that started the battle between the pair, she said: “What I said in that post, I still stick by today.” She added: “I felt like everyone else has spoken about it except me. And it’s my story to tell.”

Coleen Rooney also said she was not expecting the “extreme” reaction to her post and said her “stomach turned” when she realised she could go to court. “You see social media people calling people out in such nasty ways and I was thinking I wasn’t that nasty,” she said.

“I’ve never been in a legal case before so for me it was scary. What a horrible experience. The thing I was dreading the most was actually going to court.”

Rooney also spoke about the courtroom experience with Vardy, which was later turned into both a stage play and a two-part Channel 4 drama. She said: “It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together. It was so difficult in that courtroom, especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy. Obviously she was going through it. I just thought, ‘why have you put yourself in this position?’ It was not nice to watch.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rooney said on hearing the judgement in her favour “the relief was everything”. She added: “You can’t go wrong if you’re telling the truth.”

How did Rebekah Vardy respond?

Hours after Rooney's interview was published, Rebekah Vardy, who appears to be on holiday, shared a selfie she had taken while wearing a bikini, in what seemed to be a lift, while blowing a kiss into the mirror. She captioned the image: "Take a chill” alongside a peace sign.

Fans of Vardy commented on the photo and mentioned Rooney’s interview. In response, Vardy said: “What I don’t get why you would want to keep bringing it up. It’s boring now! The public doesn’t care and neither do I. She won that’s the end of it! Be happy, move on… because I know I have.”

One Instagram user then questioned why Vardy had commented at all on Rooney’s interview if she didn't care and accused Vardy of “coming across angry and jealous”. Vardy hit back and said: “Jealous of what exactly! Spare me the pain seriously… I wouldn’t put up with my husband sleeping with hookers, end of! No excuses.” She added three laughing face emojis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vardy is referring to Rooney’s husband Wayne admitting to sleeping with prostitutes back in 2004 when the pair were engaged.

Is this “Wagatha Christie” 2?