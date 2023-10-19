Although Coleen Rooney’s The Real Wagatha Story has had mixed reviews, I think anybody who dismisses her as just a WAG is ignorant and naive…

Although Coleen Rooney’s The Real Wagatha Story has had mixed reviews, I think anybody who dismisses her as just a WAG is ignorant and naive…Coleen attends the Liverpool screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" at Everyman Cinema Liverpool on October 18, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Documentary is now streaming on Disney+ (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+)

You may not be one of these individuals, but there are certain people who dismiss the likes of Coleen Rooney as nothing more than a WAG and wouldn’t dream of spending their time discussing her let alone devoting any hours of their day to watching her three-part documentary on Disney entitled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story. After all, isn’t she simply the wife of a famous footballer, Wayne Rooney, who went to court with another WAG Rebecca Vardy (wife of Jamie Vardy) after she was sued for defamation after accusing Rebecca as a ‘follower’ on her private Instagram account of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper?

Well, yes she may be the wife or WAG of a famous footballer Wayne Rooney, but she is a woman devoid of any airs and graces who simply believed in ‘revealing the truth’ and exposing to the public someone she believed was doing wrong by leaking stories from her private Instagram account. I of course understand all the criticism levelled against her and Piers Morgan’s comment (he was featured in the documentary) that Coleen could not have an ‘expectation of privacy’ when the posts of her private Instagram account went to 300 people.

However, Piers Morgan’s comment does not detract from the fact that Coleen has highly principled morals and believes that her private Instagram followers should be loyal to her and not leak stories to the press. Let’s not forget too that it wasn’t Coleen Rooney who brought the case to the High Court but Rebecca Vardy herself who was suing Coleen for defamation.

Although I have to admit that I did find aspects of the three-part documentary somewhat tedious, what I took away from it was that Coleen shouldn’t be mocked and in many ways should be admired for her belief in telling the truth. Nothing irks me more when WAGS (which they have been labelled) such as Coleen are dismissed as women who spend all their time shopping and drinking champagne.

For those of you who do dismiss WAGS as superficial individuals who lack brains, I would say on the contrary there are many who are incredibly bright. A certain Victoria Beckham springs to mind…. Although David Beckham was the main focus of his recent Netflix documentary, let’s just be honest and say it how it is, Victoria Beckham was the real star of the show and ‘Brand Beckham’ would be nothing without her!

Another star who until recently was just dismissed as the ‘wife’ of Tyson Fury has also recently shown the world (thanks to Netflix’s At Home With the Furys) that she is a force to be reckoned with. Not only does Paris Fury have seven children, but she is also a successful author and is currently promoting her book, ‘How Does She Do It?’

The minute I started watching Netflix’s At Home With the Furys.’ I knew it was not Tyson who was the star of the show, but Paris. Without question, Tyson is lucky to have her by his side, rather than the other way around.

Some may say Coleen Rooney is clearly loving all the attention she is receiving thanks to her Disney documentary and was photographed looking glamorous with her husband Wayne and son Kai at the Liverpool premiere of the show, but why shouldn’t she? Let people mock her all they like, she will ultimately have the last laugh when she writes a book, signs another sponsorship deal and appears on more TV shows.