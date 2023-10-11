Piers Morgan has commented on Holly Willoughby and her decision to quit This Morning but what did he say?

Piers Morgan has given his thoughts on Holly Willoughby’s decision to quit ITV’s This Morning show after 14 years.

Holly Willoughby, 42, shared a statement on her Instagram profile explaining that she would be resigning from the show. She thanked the viewers, colleagues and all of the guests that have been on the sofa. The TV presenter ended the statement with “I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

This comes after a former Pizza Hut worker was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the murder the TV host.

Speaking on the Talk TV show on Wednesday (October 11) Piers Morgan, 58, said: “That last line said it all to me, this is because she’s got young kids and she’s thinking my god, this is not worth it.”

The broadcaster added “With the Jill Dando documentary on Netflix right now… I really feel for her.'” Netflix have recently released a documentary about the unsolved murder of TV presenter Jill Dando. The journalist was shot dead on her front doorstep on April 26 1999.

Piers Morgan who has known Holly Willoughby for many years wished her the best describing her as “a great girl” and “what you see is what you get.”

The This Morning show was hosted by Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle today who paid tribute to the former host. The opening credits began with quotes such as “end of an era” and “family comes first” and then an image of Holly with the words “we’ll miss you”.