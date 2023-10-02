Family, football and fashion are integral to David and Victoria Beckham, but is it these factors alone that have driven the ‘power couple’ to success?

Whatever your thoughts on David and Victoria Beckham, it is impossible not to admire their sheer drive and determination over the decades. Granted, David Beckham was an incredibly successful football player and Victoria was part (at the time) of one of the biggest bands in the world, the Spice Girls, but this was only the start of their journey to success.

When the Sunday Times Rich List 2023 was released in May 2023, David and Victoria Beckham’s net worth was put at £425 million, and was £400 million the year before. The Sunday Times reported that David Beckham’s “appeal as a suave salesman has lost none of its lustre since retiring from football in 2013. Beckham has lucrative tie-ups with Adidas,the computer games firm Electronic Arts, the watchmaker Tudor, and the supercar brand Maserati.”

The article also goes on to say that “US firm Authentic Brands paid £200 million for a 55 per cent stake in DB Ventures, Beckham’s brand management firm, in 2022. The deal has also given him a small stake in Authentic, which owns the rights to Elvis Presley and other icons.”

If that wasn’t enough, David Beckham has managed to secure one of the greatest players in the world, Lionel Messi, to switch to MLS and join Inter Miami in 2023, which the team are already reportedly reaping the rewards from. ‘Messi Mania;’ is naturally sweeping the nation, which has resulted in them securing an additional $75 million investment from Ares Management.

This is not the first time the private equity company has invested in the company as it was reported that they initially invested $150 million in September 2021.

How did David Beckham bounce back from Qatar controversy?

David Beckham was reportedly offered a £150m deal by Qatar and in the summer of 2022 took part in a promotional film for Visit Qatar where he said: “The modern and traditional fuse to create something special.”

The Daily Mail reported that “Beckham’s involvement was criticised by comedian Joe Lycett and former Man United colleague Eric Cantona, who said: “You have to ask him why he did it. Maybe he has a good argument, but I can’t see one.”

Although it seemed at the time that David Beckham’s image was momentarily dented from the Qatar controversy, it would seem that the ‘Beckham Brand’ was robust enough to not only to sustain the damage but to continue to grow.

When David met Victoria…

Victoria Beckham reveals in Netflix’s BECKHAM, that one of the things that attracted her to David was that she could see he was a family man. She said: “When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were at the bar, and he was standing and talking to his parents, and I’m very close to my family, and I loved that side to him.” When it came to their first meeting, David Beckham simply said: “I just fancied her.” Victoria also revealed that “I just fancied him, it was as simple as that.”

Although some of these footballer/pop star relationships have waned (think Louise/Jamie, Cheryl/Ashley, Shakira/Gerard), others have continued. However, without question, Victoria and David’s marriage/relationship has so far eclipsed them all. The couple celebrated 24 years of marriage on July 4, 2023.

Who are the other key figures in the success of ‘Brand Beckham?’

Nicola Howson might not be a household name but she is a key figure in the continued success of ‘Brand Beckham.’ In 2019, the former CEO of Freud's formed part of his new independent brand and commercial management team. The Drum reported “New appointments include strategic advisor Nicola Howson, formerly of Freuds), as well as CMO Isabel May (latterly of Burberry) and creative director Sara Hemming (most recently with Stella McCartney).

The article goes on to say that “The line-up is further augmented by the recruitment of David Heath (former MD at Ivy Park) to head up Seven Global, a joint venture with Global Brands Group, which will also relocate to London.”

Howson is the managing director of David Beckham’s Studio 99 company which describes itself on their website as a “full service content studio with the mission of producing unique, compelling and engaging content for a global audience.”

As well as being one of David Beckham’s closest friends, Dave Gardner (who is the former partner of Hollywood actress Liv Tyler), has also been involved in his business ventures for a number of years. He is listed as a director of David Beckham’s Studio 99 company and also ‘Beckham Brand Limited.’

One other name who it is impossible to ignore when it comes to the success of David and Victoria Beckham and ‘Brand Beckham’ is Simon Fuller. In 2019, it was revealed that the couple bought out the ex-Spice Girls manager's 33% stake in David Beckham’s businesses for around £38m.

The Guardian reported in May 2019 that “The deal gives the Beckhams full control of Beckham Brand Holdings, which includes a stake in the US-based football club Inter Miami FC as well as the Seven Global and David Beckham Ventures businesses, which handle his brand name and partnerships with businesses including Adidas and L’Oreal.

It was reported when David Beckham appointed Simon Fuller in 2003 to take charge of ‘Brand Beckham,’ it was Victoria Beckham who was said to be the person who instigated the deal, which once again, demonstrates her power in recognising the key figures who could help them grow the brand.

Although 2023 (judging by The Sunday Times rich list) has so far proved to be a very successful year when it comes to growing ‘Brand Beckham,’ I suspect that 2024 will prove even more fruitful for David and Victoria Beckham.