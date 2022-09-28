Spice Girls fans are pleading for a group reunion including Victoria Beckham

The Spice Girls have announced that they will be releasing a 25th Anniversary edition of their second number one album ‘Spiceworld’.

The singers shared a video with their 832,000 Instagram followers, as they revealed the album will include extended versions of the original tracks and the unheard track ‘Step to Me’.

Advertising pre-order, the post was captioned: “Say hello to #Spiceworld25 🌍To celebrate 25 years of Spiceworld, we’ll be releasing a new anniversary edition on November 4th featuring demos, new remixes and unreleased live recordings and tracks including the much-anticipated ’Step To Me’. 💕”

The post racked up over 39,000 likes and a flood of comments from excited fans who called the group “iconic”.

One person wrote: “😍🔥Love this album!”

“OMG! The Queens are Back!😍,” another said.

A third asked: “Can you release the movie on streaming services?! I haven’t been able to find it in years!”

The Spice Girls was formed in 1994 with band members Emma Bunton, now age 46, Melanie Brown,47, Victoria Beckam,48, Melanie Chishlom,48, and Geri Halliwell (Horner), 50.

It has been rumoured that the band are planning a world tour next year and will headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in the summer.

In a recent interview on Heart FM, Mel C admitted that she would love to play at Glastonbury.

Fellow bandmate Victoria has previously declined invitations for a reunion, following her last performance with the girls at the London Olympics 2012.

A statement from the Spice Girls said: “The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us.”