Mel C recounts the “bonkers and brilliant” times as Sporty Spice in new memoir, Who I am.

Melanie Chisholm has penned a candid account of her life in popular 1990s girl group, the Spice Girls.

The singer, 48, who lives in London, sent an early draft of ‘Who I Am’ to Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

Despite recounting “bonkers and brilliant” memories, she claims each member of the group is “comfortable” with her book being published.

Mel C performs at William's Green during day two of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Mel C told The Telegraph that she felt “like a spare part” beside the dominant personalities of Geri and Mel B.

However, her relationship with Scary Spice is “probably better than it ever has been”.

She acknowledges that Mel B, who is a victim of domestic abuse, was going through battles of her own at the time.

In the £20 tome, Mel C details an incident that took place two months before the release of their movie Spice World in 1997.

She claims to have been sexually assaulted by a male masseur at the hotel, but “buried” the incident because she did not want to make a fuss.

The singer goes on to give a personal account of her battles with anxiety, depression, eating disorder and obsession with exercise.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm of The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The mum-of-one said it was years before she could watch Spice World because her appearance was “hard to see”.

“To look back and see myself so thin was hard to see. It took me back to those times, and how tough it was,” Mel C said.

She partly blames the management team for leading her on the path to severely restricted eating.

Melanie C performs at the Prostate Cancer UK Presents: Raise The Roof concert at Royal Albert Hall on June 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

She claims her management team also “actively discouraged from having a relationship” due to her illness making her too “vulnerable”.

This discussion came at a time when the other four girls were coupled up.

“I do believe it was with good intentions, but it wasn’t helpful at all,” Mel C said.

Mel C, who was just 20-years-old when she joined the Spice Girls, keeps her 13-year-old daughter Scarlet out of the public eye.

She admits hat she feels protective of Victoria’s son Brooklyn Beckham when he is mocked in the press “because the Spice Girls’ children, they’re so young. Brooklyn recently got married but he’s still a very young person. And it’s brutal.”

The Spice Girls were supposed to reunite last weekend at Geri’s birthday party - however it was cancelled out of respect for the Queen, who the girls met on many occasions.