Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner are “at war” with their neighbours after building without permission

Geri and Christian Horner have raised tensions in their neighbourhood, after reportedly building a huge barn for fourteen horses without planning permission.

It comes as a letter to Oxfordshire council was seen with neighbours objecting to the “hideous” building, while claiming it has also affected mobile phone signals.

The Spice Girl, 50, and F1 Red Bull team principal, 48, who live near Banbury, have been accused of using their barn to “destroy landscapes and views”.

One villager told The Sun : “They have even re-routed public footpaths and installed their own style gates, how is that being allowed?”

Geri Haliwell and Christian Horner have been married since 2015 (Pic: Getty)

Some people have claimed the horse stables are bigger than the ones they originally replaced, which has led to confusion as the couple’s plans for a 36ft greenhouse was already denied.

However, Geri Horner is now seeking to gain retrospective approval from the local authority in the planning fight.

The Oxfordshire home where the couple live with their son Monty, five, and Geri’s daughter from a previous relationship Bluebell, is one of two that they own.

The family has another house in Hertfordshire.

Geri is a known animal lover and avid equestrian, with numerous animals sharing their home.

She previously opened up in her YouTube series about how her horse ‘Beauty’ helped her to find the courage to go back on tour with the Spice Girls.

She said: “I gave my life 100% to music and then when I got to my thirties, I found it so difficult because the teenage bravado had run out and I wasn’t sure where I belonged and I found it a really difficult time being thirty.

“When I got Beauty, he turned his back on me in the stable, it was like ‘I am not interested’. Part of my ego and pride was like ‘don’t you like me?’ I think that’s how I felt towards the fans I felt like a little bit disconnected and realised maybe I’d taken the fans for granted.

“When I found Beauty, I got my courage back.”