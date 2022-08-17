The four-day race meeting at York Racecourse gets underway this week

The historic York Racing Festival returns this week with four days of exciting action at one of England’s most famous racecourses.

The event includes several big races such as the Juddmonte International and Yorkshire Oaks and culminates with the Ebor Handicap and the Lonsdale Cup.

As one of the last major race meetings of the flat season, the York Festival is set to attract spectators from all over the world.

Here is everything you need to know about the schedule for the major races and the early betting odds:

When is the 2022 York Festival?

The 2022 York Racing Festival will take place from Wednesday, August 17 till Saturday, August 20.

Each of the four days of the festival have their own significan and signature races.

Here is a breakdown of each day and its major races:

Juddmonte International Day (Wednesday)

Juddmonte International

Great Voltigeur Stakes

Acomb Stakes

Ladies’ Day (Thursday)

Lowther Stakes

Yorkshire Oaks

Nunthorpe Day (Friday)

Nunthorpe Stakes

Gimcrack Stakes

Strensall Stakes

Ebor Day (Saturday)

Ebor Handicap

Lonsdale Cup

What is the Ebor Handicap?

The race that is expected to garner the most attention is Saturday’s Ebor Handicap.

The Ebor Handicap is open to horses aged four years or older and runs over a distance of 1 mile 5 furlongs and 188 yards.

The event, which takes its name from the shortened form of Eboracum (the Roman name for York), was first run in 1843.

As of 2020, the purse for the race stood at £245,945 with the winner taking hom £150,000.

Flint Jack is the only horse to have won the race two times, winning back-to-back in 1922 and 1923, and last year’s winner was Sonnyboyliston who was ridden by Ben Coen and trained by Johnny Murtagh.

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott holds the record for wins with five, between 1958 and 1983, while Tom Dawson is the most successful trainer also with five wins between 1844 and 1867.

What time is the 2022 Ebor Handicap?

The 2022 running of the Ebor Handicap will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 3:35pm.

Punters looking for a bet will be able to identify the race as the “3:35 at York”.

Ebor Handicap 2022 betting odds

Earl of Tyrone is the antepost favourite to win the 2022 Ebor Handicap and is priced at 6/1.

Second favourite at the time of publication is Gaassee at 8/1 while Okita Soushi and Ever Present are 10/1 joint third favourites.

Here are the horses currently slated to take part in the 2022 Ebor Handicap:

Earl Of Tyrone

Gaassee

Okita Soushi

Ever Present

Hamish

John Leeper

Candleford

Trawlerman

Licence

Ajero

Coltrane

Valley Forge

Euchen Glen

Get Shirty

Contact

Lot Of Joy

Enemy

Quickthorn

Shanroe

Cemhaan

Echoes In Rain

Zoffee

Calling The Wind

Benaud

Inchicore

Sam Cooke

Rajinsky

Max Vega

Global Storm

Farhan

Not So Sleepy

Rodrigo Diaz

Raymond Tusk

Evaluation

Charging Thunder

Alfred Boucher

Sir Rumi

Solent Gateway

HMS President

Star Caliber

Dark Jedi

Jason The Militant

Fancy Man

Moktasaab

Gold Maze

Quenelle d’Or

Pearl Beach

Tashi