York Festival 2022: dates, start times & odds for horse racing including Ebor Handicap and Lonsdale Cup
The four-day race meeting at York Racecourse gets underway this week
The historic York Racing Festival returns this week with four days of exciting action at one of England’s most famous racecourses.
The event includes several big races such as the Juddmonte International and Yorkshire Oaks and culminates with the Ebor Handicap and the Lonsdale Cup.
As one of the last major race meetings of the flat season, the York Festival is set to attract spectators from all over the world.
Here is everything you need to know about the schedule for the major races and the early betting odds:
When is the 2022 York Festival?
The 2022 York Racing Festival will take place from Wednesday, August 17 till Saturday, August 20.
Each of the four days of the festival have their own significan and signature races.
Here is a breakdown of each day and its major races:
Juddmonte International Day (Wednesday)
- Juddmonte International
- Great Voltigeur Stakes
- Acomb Stakes
Ladies’ Day (Thursday)
- Lowther Stakes
- Yorkshire Oaks
Nunthorpe Day (Friday)
- Nunthorpe Stakes
- Gimcrack Stakes
- Strensall Stakes
Ebor Day (Saturday)
- Ebor Handicap
- Lonsdale Cup
What is the Ebor Handicap?
The race that is expected to garner the most attention is Saturday’s Ebor Handicap.
The Ebor Handicap is open to horses aged four years or older and runs over a distance of 1 mile 5 furlongs and 188 yards.
The event, which takes its name from the shortened form of Eboracum (the Roman name for York), was first run in 1843.
As of 2020, the purse for the race stood at £245,945 with the winner taking hom £150,000.
Flint Jack is the only horse to have won the race two times, winning back-to-back in 1922 and 1923, and last year’s winner was Sonnyboyliston who was ridden by Ben Coen and trained by Johnny Murtagh.
Legendary jockey Lester Piggott holds the record for wins with five, between 1958 and 1983, while Tom Dawson is the most successful trainer also with five wins between 1844 and 1867.
What time is the 2022 Ebor Handicap?
The 2022 running of the Ebor Handicap will take place on Saturday, August 20 at 3:35pm.
Punters looking for a bet will be able to identify the race as the “3:35 at York”.
Ebor Handicap 2022 betting odds
Earl of Tyrone is the antepost favourite to win the 2022 Ebor Handicap and is priced at 6/1.
Second favourite at the time of publication is Gaassee at 8/1 while Okita Soushi and Ever Present are 10/1 joint third favourites.
Here are the horses currently slated to take part in the 2022 Ebor Handicap:
- Earl Of Tyrone
- Gaassee
- Okita Soushi
- Ever Present
- Hamish
- John Leeper
- Candleford
- Trawlerman
- Licence
- Ajero
- Coltrane
- Valley Forge
- Euchen Glen
- Get Shirty
- Contact
- Lot Of Joy
- Enemy
- Quickthorn
- Shanroe
- Cemhaan
- Echoes In Rain
- Zoffee
- Calling The Wind
- Benaud
- Inchicore
- Sam Cooke
- Rajinsky
- Max Vega
- Global Storm
- Farhan
- Not So Sleepy
- Rodrigo Diaz
- Raymond Tusk
- Evaluation
- Charging Thunder
- Alfred Boucher
- Sir Rumi
- Solent Gateway
- HMS President
- Star Caliber
- Dark Jedi
- Jason The Militant
- Fancy Man
- Moktasaab
- Gold Maze
- Quenelle d’Or
- Pearl Beach
- Tashi
*Race card subject to change.