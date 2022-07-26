Three of flat racing’s biggest names are set to go head-to-head in this year’s Goodwood Cup, as Stradivarius, Kyprios and Trueshan battle it out for glory.

Anticipation is building ahead of one of British racing’s most prestigious flat races.

The Glorious Goodwood Festival is about to get underway and the traditional highlight of day one will be the Goodwood Cup as a number of big names look to write their names into the history books.

The cup forms part of the Stayers’ Triple Crown and is sandwiched between the Ascot Gold Cup and the Doncaster Cup, which will take place in September.

NationalWorld takes a look at all of the latest ahead of this year’s Goodwood Cup.

Where and when does the Goodwood Cup take place?

This year’s Goodwood Cup takes place on Tuesday 26th July and the race is scheduled to get underway at 3.35pm.

First ran in 1849, when Canezou claimed the first of two consecutive wins, the race takes place at Goodwood racecourse in Sussex and is held on the first day of the Glorious Goodwood festival.

The two-mile race is competed by horses aged above three-years old and they will hope to claim part of the £500,000 purse on offer in this year’s race.

Who won last year’s Goodwood Cup?

There was drama on the course before last year’s race has even started when Stradivarius was withdrawn following heavy rain in Sussex.

That meant Trueshan went off as 6/5 favourite and the five-year-old helped Hollie Doyle write her name into festival history as she became the first female jockey to win the Goodwood Cup.

A delighted Hollie Doyle after riding Trueshan to win The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes during the Qatar Goodwood Festival in July 2021 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Speaking after the win, Doyle told ITV Racing: “He's a superstar on this ground. I thought we were going very quick early on - he was quite free actually.

“He can be (like that), but I just thought I'd let him slide on to get off the lead and drop the bridle on me.

“The further I went, the better. He's hit that rising ground and found another gear.

“It's incredible. He's been in my mind every day since Champions Day (winning the Long Distance Cup at Ascot last year), when we could get back together - these are the days you do it for.”

Who are the runners and riders and what are the odds in this year’s Goodwood Cup?

1. Away She Goes

Jockey: Jim Crowley Trainer: I Mohammed

Odds: 50/1

2. Coltrane

Jockey: Rob Hornby Trainer: A M Balding

Odds: 8/1

3. Enemy

Jockey: William Buick Trainer: I Williams

Odds: 50/1

4. Kyprios

Jockey: Ryan Moore Trainer: A P O’Brien

Odds: 15/8

5. Nate The Great

Jockey: Tom Marquand Trainer: A M Balding

Odds: 100/1

6.Stradivarius

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni Trainer: J and T Gosden

Odds: 10/3

7. Thundeous

Jockey: Franny Norton Trainer: C and M Johnston

Odds: 66/1

8: Trueshan

Jockey: Hollie Doyle Trainer: A King

Odds: 9/4

9. Princess Zoe

Jockey: Joey Sheridan Trainer: A Mullins

Odds: 20/1

All odds provided by Bet365

Who are the ones to watch?

Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios is likely to head the field by race time but he will face competition from Stradivarius and Trueshan.

The four-year favourite was an impressive winner at the festival last month and will hope to continue an unbeaten record with three wins from three entries this season.

Kyprios and Ryan Moore at Ascot / Picture: Getty

That Gold Cup win was gained at the expense of the legendary Stradivarius, who had to settle for third place under the guidance of Frankie Dettori.

The eight-year-old could be making a farewell appearance at Goodwood after becoming the only four-time winner of the race in 2020 - but cup icon will have a new jockey on board for the first time in almost two years with Andrea Atzeni replacing Dettori in the saddle.

Last year’s Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan has a real chance to repeat the triumph, despite missing Royal Ascot because of unsuitable ground.