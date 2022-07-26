Anticipation is building ahead of one of British racing’s most prestigious flat races.
The Glorious Goodwood Festival is about to get underway and the traditional highlight of day one will be the Goodwood Cup as a number of big names look to write their names into the history books.
The cup forms part of the Stayers’ Triple Crown and is sandwiched between the Ascot Gold Cup and the Doncaster Cup, which will take place in September.
NationalWorld takes a look at all of the latest ahead of this year’s Goodwood Cup.
Where and when does the Goodwood Cup take place?
This year’s Goodwood Cup takes place on Tuesday 26th July and the race is scheduled to get underway at 3.35pm.
First ran in 1849, when Canezou claimed the first of two consecutive wins, the race takes place at Goodwood racecourse in Sussex and is held on the first day of the Glorious Goodwood festival.
The two-mile race is competed by horses aged above three-years old and they will hope to claim part of the £500,000 purse on offer in this year’s race.
Who won last year’s Goodwood Cup?
There was drama on the course before last year’s race has even started when Stradivarius was withdrawn following heavy rain in Sussex.
That meant Trueshan went off as 6/5 favourite and the five-year-old helped Hollie Doyle write her name into festival history as she became the first female jockey to win the Goodwood Cup.
Speaking after the win, Doyle told ITV Racing: “He's a superstar on this ground. I thought we were going very quick early on - he was quite free actually.
“He can be (like that), but I just thought I'd let him slide on to get off the lead and drop the bridle on me.
“The further I went, the better. He's hit that rising ground and found another gear.
“It's incredible. He's been in my mind every day since Champions Day (winning the Long Distance Cup at Ascot last year), when we could get back together - these are the days you do it for.”
Who are the runners and riders and what are the odds in this year’s Goodwood Cup?
1. Away She Goes
Jockey: Jim Crowley Trainer: I Mohammed
Odds: 50/1
2. Coltrane
Jockey: Rob Hornby Trainer: A M Balding
Odds: 8/1
3. Enemy
Jockey: William Buick Trainer: I Williams
Odds: 50/1
4. Kyprios
Jockey: Ryan Moore Trainer: A P O’Brien
Odds: 15/8
5. Nate The Great
Jockey: Tom Marquand Trainer: A M Balding
Odds: 100/1
6.Stradivarius
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni Trainer: J and T Gosden
Odds: 10/3
7. Thundeous
Jockey: Franny Norton Trainer: C and M Johnston
Odds: 66/1
8: Trueshan
Jockey: Hollie Doyle Trainer: A King
Odds: 9/4
9. Princess Zoe
Jockey: Joey Sheridan Trainer: A Mullins
Odds: 20/1
All odds provided by Bet365
Who are the ones to watch?
Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios is likely to head the field by race time but he will face competition from Stradivarius and Trueshan.
The four-year favourite was an impressive winner at the festival last month and will hope to continue an unbeaten record with three wins from three entries this season.
That Gold Cup win was gained at the expense of the legendary Stradivarius, who had to settle for third place under the guidance of Frankie Dettori.
The eight-year-old could be making a farewell appearance at Goodwood after becoming the only four-time winner of the race in 2020 - but cup icon will have a new jockey on board for the first time in almost two years with Andrea Atzeni replacing Dettori in the saddle.
Last year’s Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan has a real chance to repeat the triumph, despite missing Royal Ascot because of unsuitable ground.
The six-year-old will head into this year’s race on the back of a stunning Northumberland Plate win and Hollie Doyle will hope to continue her impressive recent form.