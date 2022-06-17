The latest tips and horses to keep an eye on as Royal Ascot gears up for Day Four.

The penultimate day of what has already been a remarkable Royal Ascot is just hours away and there is plenty to enthuse over.

Remarkably given his previous form at Ascot, Frankie Dettori heads into the final two days looking for his first win of the this year’s festival.

An intriguing day lies in wait...

2.30: Albany Stakes

Meditate - 4/1

The Albany Stakes provides an intriguing start to the day and Mawj, Queen Olly and Meditate leading the field.

All three are worthy of a punt but it is the latter where we believe the value lies.

With Ryan Moore on board, the two-year has shown plenty of promise with comfortable wins at Naas and The Curragh over the last two months.

Securing a hat-trick would be far from a surprise this afternoon.

3.05: Commonwealth Cup

Go Bears Go - 9/1

Richard Fahey’s Perfect Power will likely go off as favourite in the Commonwealth Cup but looking beyond Go Bears Go looks a solid bit and offers value.

Once again under the guide of Rossa Ryan, the three-year-old claimed a one and a half length win over Hierarchy and Ehraz at Ascot in April - although did disappoint with a fourth placed finish at Haydock last month.

Certain to be there or thereabouts.

3.40: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

Just Fine - 11/2

It has been a slightly underwhelming Royal Ascot for the Queen so far but a winner would mean so much in this one.

Just Fine is amongst the favourites and has been in solid form in recent races with four consecutive places under the guidance of Ryan Moore.

Without a win since a comfortably triumph at Sandown last July, a third placed finish at York following a break in May showed some promise but more will be needed this afternoon.

4.20: Coronation Stakes

Discoveries - 8/1

Frankie Dettori’s Inspiral will offer him a chance to land a winner after a slightly disappointing festival so far - but we like the look of Discoveries.

With two wins in five races so far - both at the Curragh - Shane Foley will hope to improve on a very underwhelming display in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket last month.

A seventh place finish didn’t show the potential that day and improvement will be needed.

5.00: Sandringham Stakes

Heredia - 9/2

Heredia catches the eye in what feels like a highly competitive field.

Unbeaten coming into this race after wins at Windsor, Newbury and York, there is genuine quality in this Richard Handon-trained three-year-old.

Zanbaq and Invigilate could offer value in the market but Heredia looks a solid bet to maintain that perfect record.

5.35: King Edward VII Stakes

Ottoman Fleet - 15/8

Lysander and Changingoftheguard are the main threats to our pick in this race but we feel William Buick and Ottoman Fleet can not be ignored.

Beaten by Derby winner Natural World on debut at Newbury in April, James Doyle led this Godolphin ride to an impressive win at Newmarket in May and showed a clear sign of some serious potential.

Buick will be back on board the son of the legendary Sea the Stars and that feels like a combination that will land a win later today.

6.10: Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Ladies Church - 6/1

Possibly the most unpredictable race of the day, there feels no obvious selection for an outright favourite.

Korker, Loves Me Likearock and the higher-priced Fearless Angel all have their merits and should be amongst the challengers in the closing race of the day - but Ladies Church is our pick after showing up well in a return to action at Cork last month.

Early wins at Tipperary and Naas were followed by places at the Curragh and on the all-weather at Dundalk last year.