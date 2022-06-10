There are just days to go until this year’s event gets underway.

The elite week of the British flat racing calendar gets underway on Tuesday when this year’s Royal Ascot Festival gets underway.

Always one of the jewels of the horse racing calendar, this year’s festival will have an extra special feel as it comes just two weeks after Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

And unlike the previous two years there will be a capacity crowd on hand to witness a dramatic four days of racing after limited attendances were permited last year and there were empty stands 12 months earlier.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Royal Ascot...

When and where is Royal Ascot 2022?

This year’s Royal Ascot festival gets underway on Tuesday 14th June and runs until Saturday 18th June.

It takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire and is just seven miles from Windsor Castle.

What races take place at this year’s Royal Ascot?

Tuesday 14th June

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Ascot Stakes

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6.10pm Copper Horse Stakes

Wednesday 15th June

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

3.40pm Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

4.20pm Duke of Cambridge (Group 2)

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

6.10pm Kensington Palace Stakes

Thursday 16th June

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3.05pm King George V Stakes

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4.15pm Gold Cup (Group 1)

5.00pm Britannia Stakes

5.35pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes

Friday 17th June

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3)

3.05pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

3.40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Sandringham Stakes

5.35pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

6.10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Saturday 18th June

2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3.05pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4.20pm Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Wokingham Stakes

5.35pm Golden Gates Stakes

6.10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes

Where is Royal Ascot being broadcast?

Each and every race of this year’s Royal Ascot will be broadcast live on ITV Racing.

Ed Chamberlain will host once again and he will be joined by the likes of Jason Weaver, Johnny Murtagh, Ruby Walsh and Sir Anthony McCoy over a thrilling four days.

Ahead of this year’s event, Chamberlain told ITV: “In the Platinum Jubilee year, Royal Ascot 2022 is going to be something special. ITV Racing will show every single race and we are set for some sizzling action on the track with our own superstars trying to fend off the strong international challenge.

“With the return of crowds in their thousands, the royal procession, and the daily bandstand singalong, we are in for a week to remember.”

What is the schedule for the live television broadcast?

Tuesday 14 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) 5.50pm-6.35pm (ITV4)

Wednesday 15 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) 5.50pm-6.35pm (ITV4)

Thursday 16 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) 5.50pm-6.35pm (ITV4)

Friday 17 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) 5.50pm-6.35pm (ITV4)

Saturday 18 June: 1.30pm-6pm (ITV) 5.50pm-6.35pm (ITV4)

Where can I buy tickets for this year’s festival?

Tickets for this year’s Royal Ascot can be purchased via the official website here.

Which races and horses should I look out for at this year’s Royal Ascot?

One of the most discussed horses to ride at the festival is Baaeed.

With seven wins in seven flat races, the four-year-old leads the field in the Queen Anne Stakes at 2.30pm on Tuesday and is strong favourite at 2/7 to continue a perfect record so far.

The Ascot Gold Cup takes place at 4.20pm on Thursday and will provide an intriguing contest between three top horses.