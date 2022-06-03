The Queen experienced some ‘discomfort’ during the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen is said to be “fine” but found the first of four days of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee “very tiring”.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that she would not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

However, the 96-year-old monarch still took part in the beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle on Thursday night.

It appears to be a recurrence of the episodic mobility issues which forced her to miss the Queen’s Speech recently.

It comes after it was revealed that Prince Andrew would miss the same event, after testing positive for Covid-19.

It has been confirmed the Queen won’t attend the Epsom Derby. She is pictured here arriving ahead of the Investec Derby Festival 2017 at Epsom Downs Racecourse.

How is the Queen?

At a reception at London’s Guildhall on Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to have told an attendee the Queen is “fine” but had found the day “very tiring”.

Gill Smallwood, from Bolton spoke, with Kate and asked how the Queen was doing.

Ms Smallwood told the PA news agency: “She (Kate) said ‘yes, she was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and she (the Queen) had had a lovely, lovely time’.”

Ms Smallwood, chief executive of domestic violence charity Fortalice, was made an MBE in the New Year honours and was among those invited to the St Paul’s service and a reception at the Guildhall afterwards.

In a statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London but “did experience some discomfort”.

The palace said that, considering the “journey and activity required to participate” in the St Paul’s service, the Queen had “with great reluctance” concluded that she would not attend.

It had been indicated over the weekend that the Queen was unlikely to make Derby Day and Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday afternoon that the monarch would not be at the track and is likely to watch the race on television at Windsor Castle instead.

The track still intends to honour the Queen, with 40 riders who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal silks to form a guard of honour, while a number of her former racehorses will parade at the course.

Epsom tweeted: “We would like to wish Her Majesty The Queen a wonderful Platinum Jubilee. It is a rare occasion that The Queen is unable to join us at Epsom Downs but we are delighted she plans to enjoy Derby Day on television.

“We have big plans to celebrate Her Majesty’s contribution to horseracing and the nation, and these will continue in full tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a special flypast yesterday (Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

Is the Queen ill?

Buckingham Palace generally does not offer information about the Queen’s health, stating that medical matters are private.

Shortly prior to testing positive for Covid in February, the Queen was seen with a walking stick during her first in-person engagement of 202 at Windsor Castle.

Following advice from royal doctors, the Queen withdrew from the ceremonial opening of Parliament earlier this month due to her “episodic movement issues.”

Since the autumn of 2021, the monarch has missed a number of royal engagements.

This relatively sudden bout of ill-health has had some people wondering whether an acute illness might be to blame for the mobility issues she is suffering, rather than simply “old age”.

Has the Queen managed to take part in Jubilee events?

The Queen took centre stage at her Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, greeting crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family.

Members of the public fill the Mall before a flypast during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Cheers erupted from thousands of well-wishers packed on to The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the flypast after Trooping the Colour.

Wearing sunglasses, the 96-year-old sovereign looked happy as she surveyed the crowds, giving broad smiles as she enjoyed the aircraft display.

It was the second of two appearances from the monarch on the balcony on Thursday – the start of an extended Jubilee weekend marking her 70-year-reign.

Earlier, she joined her cousin the Duke of Kent on the famous frontage to take a salute of her soldiers returning from Trooping the Colour, after the Prince of Wales deputised for her on the parade ground.

The Queen limited those on the balcony for the flypast to working members of her family, her Cambridge great-grandchildren and two youngest grandchildren – a move she took after “careful consideration”, the palace said.