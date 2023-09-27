Louise Redknapp says she and Kelle Bryan are “still the best of friends” as bandmate Vernie Bennett breaks social media silence

Louise Redknapp appeared on Loose Women today (27 September ) and reunited with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan.

Louise and Kelle, both 48, put on a united front as they discussed whether or not the band's reunion will happen. Louise reportedly pulled out of the reunion tour after claims that bandmates and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett refused to play certain dates due to objections over trans issues.

Speaking to Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams Louise Redknapp said: “ I think I’ve always been open. I would've loved to have done a reunion with the girls and I’ve been very open about that through the years. I feel passionate that the LGBTQ+ community were involved and included and it's just that simple.”

This comes after Eternal band member Vernie Bennett broke her silence on the row in a statement shared on her Instagram account. Vernie Bennett wrote: “I am 'Eternally' grateful for the family, friends & amazing fans who have and continue to support our incredible journey & artistry. I've been blessed to connect with so many diverse & wonderful people from all walks of life during my career.”

Kelle also released a statement this week on her social media where she said she was an "advocate for inclusion and equality for all."

Louise and Kelle first met when they sat next to each other at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London when they were 11 years old. Despite the ongoing trans row Louise held Kelle’s hand and said “we are still the best of friends.”

Louise also gushed about her new romance with Drew Michael after recently going public with her relationship. Speaking about her new man for the first time Louise said: “He’s great, he’s lovely” she added “it’s lovely to have met somebody that makes me feel so happy.”