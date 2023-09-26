Why is Louise Redknapp being accused of throwing Eternal bandmates ‘under the bus’ amid LGBTQ row?
Nineties pop band Eternal were due to reunite and perform next year but it appears now that won’t be happening after the band have reportedly fallen out over performing at LGBTQ events.
Louise Rednapp,48, has reportedly pulled out of the reunion after claims that bandmates and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett refused to play certain dates due to objections over trans issues.
Now the original manager of Eternal Denis Ingoldsby has spoken to Sky News to defend the siblings. He said: “Louise and her team have thrown them under the bus and everyone is totally appalled at their bullying behaviour by totally misrepresenting the situation to suit their own agenda.”
“The girls sent an email to Louise's camp saying they loved playing Pride, and they loved the ethos of the event. For her camp to go on the record suggesting they are homophobic is utterly outrageous. This is nothing about gay rights.”
Eternal were a British R’n’B group formed in 1992 and included sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Kelle Bryan and Louise Redknapp (Nurding). They released their debut single ‘Stay’ in 1993.
After a successful two years, Louise announced she would be leaving the group to pursue a solo career. Kelley Bryan was eventually sacked from the band in 1998 amid claims she was ostracising herself from sisters Easther and Vernie, and the group's fourth album.
Now a Loose Woman panellist and Hollyoaks actress, Eternal band member Kelle Bryan recently shared a statement on her Instagram account that read: “My stance and allegiances have always been that I am an advocate for inclusion and equality for all."
Last week Louise Redknapp shared a post on her Instagram celebrating Eternals 30th anniversary and thanking her bandmates. She has since not made any comment over the alleged row.