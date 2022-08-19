Louise Redknapp’s eldest son with ex-husband Jamie recently finished his final year at Epsom College and is now moving to America to attend university in Arizona

Louise Redknapp admits that she has been “crying 10 times a day”, while struggling with the thought of being away from her eldest child.

The 47-year-old’s son Charley recently turned 18 and finished his final year at Epsom College, which was celebrated with a huge party.

Louise is now understandably emotional, as Charley is preparing to move to America to attend the University of Arizona.

The former Eternal singer told The Metro: “I keep crying. I cry like 10 times a day at the moment, like if someone’s nice to me I start crying like, “Sorry it’s just my son’s going to university.”

“Everyone who’s had kids go off to university say, it’s normal. I’m super proud of him but, God, I’m gonna miss him.”

Louise Redknapp recently took to Instagram to wish her son a Happy 18th Birthday, with a short video clip mentioning that he was heading out to a nightclub with friends.

She said: “I know you’re going to have an amazing night tonight, when you leave us, oldies.”

In another post devoted to Charley, she uploaded various nostalgic mother and son baby photos.

She penned a heartfelt message gushing about being proud of his accomplishments.

“You’re my best friend, my rock and have been right by my side since the day you were born, you mean the world to me,” Louise said.

The mother-of-two has joked about wishing that Charley chose a university closer to home, while admitting that she considered moving her own life abroad.

She said the move would be too disruptive for her younger son, Beau, who is trying to follow in his fathers footsteps and become a footballer.

Louise is currently working on new music, which will be the first collection of songs since her fourth studio album, Heavy Love, was released in January 2020.

Louise and Jamie Redkhapp married in 1998, when they were both successful in their individual careers.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp attend the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images)

Louise had just started releasing music as a solo-artist, after leaving the R&B group, Eternal. While Jamie was flying high as a midfielder for the Liverpool football squad.

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage following Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.