Swedish model Paulina Porizkova, 57, stuns in make-up free selfies after having her face critiqued by a cosmetic surgeon

Paulina Porizkova has once again used her social media platform to speak her mind, after being told her face needs “fixing”.

The model, 57, uploaded a natural selfie to Instagram, explaining that a cosmetic surgeon had reposted her picture pointing out all the work she “needed done”.

She wrote: “I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great in) reposted here on IG by a cosmetic surgeon, and discussing in detail what I needed done.

“Those pesky hollows under my cheeks could be gotten rid of with fillers, Botox for my forehead, those wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the chords in my neck, and a whole bunch of lasers to tighten and smooth and tighten everything.”

She said that the cosmetic surgeon’s post has since been deleted.

The Swedish actress continued: “This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with. I’m told my face needs “fixing”. It has somehow gone “wrong” by aging.

“Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?”

Paulina went on to talk about the treatment she has had, proudly writing: “For the record, I have had laser treatments. And the plasma pen. I’d like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times.”

Paulina Porizkova celebrates rag & bones spring campaign on April 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for rag & bone)

Blasting the cosmetic surgeon, she wrote: “But telling a woman what she “needs” to do herself in order to be seen as attractive, whether it’s hair color, makeup, ski creams or clothing - or the more invasive options - is shaming her.

“Every time you catch yourself thinking or saying “you know, you should…” to a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really helping?

“Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there.”

The post racked up almost 50,000 likes as fans and celebrities shared their support.

English TV personality Nigel Barker wrote: “You can’t fix perfection. Which is what we all can be if we allow ourselves the compassion to believe xx”

Actress Lisa Rinna wrote: “Hi Beauty!!!”

American model Guinevere van Seenus comment lots of clapping emojis to Paulina’s speech.

Make up artist Sandy Linter joined in on shaming the surgeon, writing: “The photo is beautiful. When a doctor gets their license it doesn’t give them the license to critique you publicly. of course they took it down.”

A few days later, Paulina shared another picture to Instagram thanking her followers for the “wonderful compliments”.

Captioning the post, Paulina wrote: “In my last post, I mostly got a lot of wonderful compliments on how good I look. Thank you all. But that wasn’t the point of it. (I thought I looked pretty good in that photo as well.😁)We can all look good in a well-lit selfie lying down.

“What I was trying to convey was that even a great photo of an older woman in which she looks “younger”, society has decided her face or body are somehow wrong- not good ENOUGH.So here, with the sharp focus of a professional lens, my age is on full display.

“This is the face of 57 year old woman. All the so-called “imperfections” of age clearly visible.It makes me simultaneously insecure and proud. I have lost the smooth glow and prettiness of youth, but I have gained character.

“I look at my girlfriends and loved one, and what I love the most about them is exactly that, their “They-ness.” The unique imprints of their lives on their physical appearance, their uniqueness, their recognizability as “them.”

“I hope my loved ones feel the same way about me.When a friend elects to do something - I have to admit she looks prettier. But I start missing her. The her I knew.

“It’s a trade-off. Prettiness or character? As a society, we celebrate one far more than the other- so it’s no wonder the balance is off. And despite my philosophizing - I’m still battling with it myself.If only I could fully see myself the way I see you.”

Paulina has since taken to her social media platform,which has a following of 813,000, to ask her fans “what prompts someone to follow people they dislike - or even hate - on social media”.