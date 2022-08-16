Just months after Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan separated, the model has spoken candidly about what she’s learnt from past relationships

Lori Harvey has warned people from dating anyone who is still close to their ex-partner, while revealing that she is now dating on her own terms.

The model, 25, from Tennessee, explained her dating red and green flags in a discussion with Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt podcast.

The singleton, who recently split from Michael B.Jordan, said she appreciates people that are transparent with their communication, while adding that relationships can get “messy” if exes are involved.

Lori said: “If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. Cordial, ok you speak.

Lori Harvey (Getty Images)

US actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey (Getty Images)

“I don’t want you all to have beef because that’s messy.

“How would you feel, are you cool if I’m still cool with my exes?”

Teyana Taylor agreed with Lori as she suggested people who remain close with each other after a break-up should try to work out their relationship, instead of dating someone new.

Talking about what makes her feel powerful when dating, Lori explained that she likes to not compromise on her standards and values.

Lori said: “There are some superficial requirements that we can kind of compromise because they aren’t important, if they are someone who cares about you and has your best interest at heart.

“I feel like we can compromise on some of those things, but as long as you’re not compromising on your core values and beliefs.

“I’m very much in a space right now where I am not doing anything that is going to compromise my peace and happiness.”

Lori admitted that her communication has improved since her most recent relationship, while adding that she isn’t looking for the same things when dating now as she was four years ago.

Teyana encouraged her to live her life without any regrets as Lori claimed there isn’t anything that she knows now that she wishes she had known sooner.

Before dating Michael B. Jordan, who is a decade her senior, Lori had high profile relationships with musicians Diddy and Future.

A source told People that while Michael was ready to commit long-term, Lori wants to continue focusing on her career and having fun.

They said the pair still love each other and have been left heartbroken by their break-up.